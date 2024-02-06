Youth attends WrestleMania through Dream Factory of SEMO

Thanks to Dream Factory of Southeast Missouri, 14-year-old Quincy Craison realized his dream of attending WrestleMania.
According to Justin Winkler, community outreach coordinator for Dream Factory of SEMO, Quincy's daily activities are impacted by several medical conditions, including Arnold Chiari syndrome, spina bifida with hydrocephalus, kyphosis and scoliosis. Quincy's treatment plan requires several trips a year to physicians and specialists in St Louis.
But Quincy had a dream that eclipsed his difficulties -- he wanted to go to WrestleMania, the largest pro-wrestling event put on each spring by WWE. Dream Factory of SEMO, which typically grants several dreams per year, made it happen.
On March 28, Dream Factory hosted Quincy's send-off party at Texas Roadhouse in Cape Girardeau. On April 1, Quincy, along with his mom and dad, boarded a plane to Arlington, Texas, and attended WrestleMania 38. The two-night event took place April 2 and 3. Quincy and his family returned home the next day.
For more information about Dream Factory of Southeast Missouri, visit www.dreamfactoryinc.org/southeastmissouri.
