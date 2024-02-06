It’s been said the holiday season is the “most wonderful time of the year” — but for those experiencing grief, loss or loneliness, it can also be the most difficult time, especially in 2020. Celebrations have been cancelled or postponed. Funerals have been quiet and small. Churches have low attendance. And many families are still trying to decide how to gather for Christmas.

Between physical distancing, mask mandates and the suggested “10 people or less” in any given room, our holiday season this year will collectively look different than it has in years past. And for those considered vulnerable, at-risk or living with pre-existing medical conditions, the opportunity to socialize will be extremely limited.

No one knows this better than the staff and residents at local assisted living facilities like the Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau, where they have been operating with reduced visitations since mid-March. While many residents were accustomed to seeing loved ones multiple times a day, they’ve had to adjust to visiting on cell phones and talking through windows.

“Everyone has felt a tremendous loss this year, both physically and socially,” says Melody Harpur, director of marketing and community development. “It’s been a struggle.”

But staff members, as well as patients and families, have been learning to adjust by creating new tactics and traditions in order to connect with and celebrate those they love. When Irene Murphy, two-year resident of the Lutheran Home, had her 100th birthday party cancelled just days before the event, the family and hospice staff adapted their plans.

“They brought my mother down to the first-

floor room, and we all got to see her outside,” says Pat Cobb, daughter of Irene. “With signs, balloons and a birthday cake, we did the very best we could to make it a special celebration.”

And when their mother passed away in September, they adapted again. It had been months since they were physically able to touch her, but for the week leading up to Irene’s death, the family was able to be with her around the clock.

“We cried and grieved over her that week,” says Renee Brown, another of Irene’s daughters. “It helped with closure.”