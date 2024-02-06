You're going on vacation, but what about your plants?

Winter, especially early winter, is a good time of year for gardeners to travel. Houseplants now are most tolerant of neglect and, if we plan a little, they can even thrive in our absence.

Lack of water is the major threat to neglected plants. But you know how long your plants can go between waterings. So if your trip to Florida is for eight days and you've been watering your schefflera every five days, just give the plant a thorough soaking and then add a little extra water to its saucer. The plant will be fine.

If you're skipping off for a one-month tour through Brazil, you better do something more with your houseplants before you leave. The key to plant survival, in this case, is either to supply water to the plants, to decrease their water needs, or a little of both.

Keeping plants supplied with water

This can test your ability to cajole friends, relatives or neighbors. But beware of entrusting plant care to those unfamiliar with your plants' peculiarities; my cyclamen needs water every few days, while some of my succulents go all winter without a drop of water.

I use inexpensive automatic watering devices if my absence is to be longer than two weeks. A cotton rope, with one end buried in the soil and the other end dipped in a pan of water, will wick water to drying soil.