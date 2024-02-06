All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsFebruary 27, 2018
Young elephant at Saint Louis Zoo dies of viral infection
ST. LOUIS ï¿½ A popular Asian elephant at the Saint Louis Zoo has died. The zoo said 6-year-old Kenzi died of a viral infection ï¿½ elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus, or EEHV ï¿½ known to be fatal to elephants. Zoo officials said Kenzi was diagnosed with the virus Feb. 20 and immediately given anti-viral medication. She died early Saturday morning. ...
Associated Press

ST. LOUIS ï¿½ A popular Asian elephant at the Saint Louis Zoo has died.

The zoo said 6-year-old Kenzi died of a viral infection ï¿½ elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus, or EEHV ï¿½ known to be fatal to elephants.

Zoo officials said Kenzi was diagnosed with the virus Feb. 20 and immediately given anti-viral medication. She died early Saturday morning.

Kenzi was born in captivity to two other zoo elephants, Raja and Rani.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

All of the elephants at the zoo are under close monitoring for the virus, and none have tested positive. Experts believe elephants younger than 7 are most susceptible to the virus. A 4-year-old elephant at the zoo is being treated with medication as a precaution.

Asian elephants are an endangered species, with fewer than 35,000 left in the wild.

Pertinent address:

Saint Louis Zoo, St. Louis, Mo.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arre...
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, ...
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful ...
Related
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy