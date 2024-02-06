Young elephant at Saint Louis Zoo dies of viral infection

ST. LOUIS ï¿½ A popular Asian elephant at the Saint Louis Zoo has died.

The zoo said 6-year-old Kenzi died of a viral infection ï¿½ elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus, or EEHV ï¿½ known to be fatal to elephants.

Zoo officials said Kenzi was diagnosed with the virus Feb. 20 and immediately given anti-viral medication. She died early Saturday morning.

Kenzi was born in captivity to two other zoo elephants, Raja and Rani.