Elysia King is a nurse, an artist and a person who saw a need: nurses in personal or professional crisis who were desperate for help but still expected to deal with a regular workload.

"There are not resources," King said, noting in the profession, nurses are asked to give and give and give to help heal patients.

But, King said, "You cannot pour from an empty cup."

Nurses have to be cared for so they can care for patients, in other words, King said.

And Rad Nurse was born.

King said she is both scientifically oriented and more whimsical and artistic but finding a way to have both was a real struggle.

While living in St. Louis, King said, she donated a painting she'd done to an auction, and the proceeds benefited a charity.

That lit a fire, she said.

And the first Nurse in Need is Lesley McKeever, whose young son recently finished treatment for leukemia.

It was a hard fight, and it's not over yet, McKeever said in a phone interview.

"I had to cut back on hours, and eventually had to leave altogether," McKeever said of the time frame around her son's diagnosis.

"It really means a lot," she continued, voice shaking with emotion. "We struggle financially. Even now, he just finished chemo on Dec. 11, and I'm still not able to work right now because his immune system is not up to par. He gets sick."