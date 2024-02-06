All sections
May 23, 2020

You Are Missed

Vehicles containing Notre Dame Regional High School seniors made their way around the school's campus during a "Friday night lights" senior drive-through event May 1 in Cape Girardeau. Notre Dame principal Tim Garner said teachers and coaches were around the campus with signs to tell seniors "how much they're missed" and "thanking them for everything this year." Garner said seniors were able to pick up their caps, gowns, honor stoles and medals at the event...

By Jacob Wiegand Southeast Missourian
Ruth Ann Hester, a school counselor at Notre Dame Regional High School, waves during a “Friday night lights” senior drive-through event May 1 at the Cape Girardeau school.
Ruth Ann Hester, a school counselor at Notre Dame Regional High School, waves during a "Friday night lights" senior drive-through event May 1 at the Cape Girardeau school. Photo by Jacob Wiegand – Southeast Missourian

~ Notre Dame Regional High School teachers encourage students at senior drive-through

Vehicles containing Notre Dame Regional High School seniors made their way around the school's campus during a "Friday night lights" senior drive-through event May 1 in Cape Girardeau. Notre Dame principal Tim Garner said teachers and coaches were around the campus with signs to tell seniors "how much they're missed" and "thanking them for everything this year." Garner said seniors were able to pick up their caps, gowns, honor stoles and medals at the event.

