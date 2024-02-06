You Are Missed

Vehicles containing Notre Dame Regional High School seniors made their way around the school's campus during a "Friday night lights" senior drive-through event May 1 in Cape Girardeau. Notre Dame principal Tim Garner said teachers and coaches were around the campus with signs to tell seniors "how much they're missed" and "thanking them for everything this year." Garner said seniors were able to pick up their caps, gowns, honor stoles and medals at the event...