All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 24, 2024

Years of Missouri Senate Republican infighting comes to a breaking point, and the loss of parking

JEFFERSON CITY -- A yearslong rift between a small band of defiant Missouri state senators and fellow Republicans in leadership Tuesday reached what one lawmaker called a pivotal moment, as well as the loss of parking spaces. Sen. Bill Eigel posted on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, that Senate leadership "put me in the furthest spot" from the Jefferson City Capitol building. He joked that walking from his new parking spot will give him a "chance to get a little more exercise."...

By SUMMER BALLENTINE ~ Associated Press
story image illustation

JEFFERSON CITY -- A yearslong rift between a small band of defiant Missouri state senators and fellow Republicans in leadership Tuesday reached what one lawmaker called a pivotal moment, as well as the loss of parking spaces.

Sen. Bill Eigel posted on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, that Senate leadership "put me in the furthest spot" from the Jefferson City Capitol building. He joked that walking from his new parking spot will give him a "chance to get a little more exercise."

"It's one of those things that we see as kind of a petty, petty response," said Eigel, a gubernatorial candidate, to reporters. "That indicates a level to which our colleagues are willing to go."

Eigel and Sens. Rick Brattin, Denny Hoskins and Andrew Koenig also lost coveted committee chairmanships.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The lawmakers are part of a Republican faction called the Freedom Caucus.

Senate members of the caucus spent the past several weeks blocking work on the Senate floor as they pushed Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden and other leaders to more quickly advance legislation to change the state's initiative petition process.

Rowden told reporters that demoting his fellow Republicans from their committee roles and downgrading their parking spots is in response to years of noncooperation and obstruction.

"My hope is they recognize that just chaos for its own sake doesn't really have a lot of value around here, and we can get back to the business of governing," Rowden said. "This is a bit of a pivotal moment."

Rowden is running for Missouri secretary of state.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 9
Biden and Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday, t...
NewsNov. 9
Governor-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugura...
NewsNov. 8
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council spec...
NewsNov. 8
Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy