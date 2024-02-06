JEFFERSON CITY -- A yearslong rift between a small band of defiant Missouri state senators and fellow Republicans in leadership Tuesday reached what one lawmaker called a pivotal moment, as well as the loss of parking spaces.

Sen. Bill Eigel posted on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, that Senate leadership "put me in the furthest spot" from the Jefferson City Capitol building. He joked that walking from his new parking spot will give him a "chance to get a little more exercise."

"It's one of those things that we see as kind of a petty, petty response," said Eigel, a gubernatorial candidate, to reporters. "That indicates a level to which our colleagues are willing to go."

Eigel and Sens. Rick Brattin, Denny Hoskins and Andrew Koenig also lost coveted committee chairmanships.