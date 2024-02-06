Year serving as Rodeo general chairman was rewarding for Quick

SIKESTON, Mo. -- First-generation Sikeston Jaycee Jeremiah Quick described the annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo, now in its 69th year, as a fun-filled reunion with 10,000 of one's closest friends.

"It's like reuniting a family," Quick said of the four-day event. "You see people you haven't seen in a year."

Quick, who completes his run as the chairman of this year's Rodeo on Friday night, has been working countless hours over the past year as Rodeo chairman -- and the year prior as Rodeo co-chair -- to bring top-notch entertainment, world-ranked cowboys and fun to the citizens of Sikeston and surrounding areas during this week's rodeo.

It wasn't until Saturday after the Rodeo parade, which kicked off the week's festivities, that Quick truly realized that Rodeo time was here and all of the year's work was starting to pay off.

"It hit me all at once," Quick said. "I had a moment. I had all the feels and everything."

On Wednesday, both Quick and his rodeo co-chairman, De Bizzell, were ready for opening night of the rodeo, which concludes Saturday night.

"It's kind of like the ball going down the lanes. We're just trying to be the bumpers and help it go where it needs to go," Bizzell said of his and Quick's duties as Rodeo chairmen. "Everything is looking good," Bizzell said. "... People are ready to rock and roll."

As co-chair, Bizzell said his duties were to stick with the chairman and help him with the day-to-day happenings.

"We have worked extremely well as a team in tackling where his strengths are and my strengths are. We feel like we've done a very good job of that this year," Bizzell said.

The general chair and co-chair also make sure their area chairmen have what they need and when they need it so that when the gates opened on Wednesday, the event is a well-polished machine, Bizzell said.

"This is a business we're running," he said. "We've been elected to run this business for a two-year period, and we feel we complement each other very well as a team, making sure our guys have what they need and reporting back to the general membership the financials and making sure we're on track there."

Historically, the general rodeo chairman completes his duties at Friday's rodeo, and the co-chair officially begins his role as Rodeo chairman with the Saturday night rodeo. As soon as the rodeo is over, work immediately begins on next year's rodeo.

"He's done a fantastic job," Bizzell said of Quick. "The whole purpose of the Jaycees is to build new leaders in the community. Jeremiah and I actually joined around the same time in 2012 and getting to work has been really neat because we're seeing how we've both grown as a leader in this organization."

Bizzell said it's been neat seeing how well Quick leads the Jaycees' "troops."

"It's been a great experience for me following him," Bizzell said.

The incoming chairman of the 70th annual Rodeo said he's learned a lot from Quick this past year, specifically about widening his vision.

"We have a mindset of getting too tunnel-visioned sometimes, and Jeremiah has taught me to widen that out beyond the events and the cause but also remembering to help take care of our members and volunteers," Bizzell said. "We need to remember to make sure they're getting the treatment we got -- the responsibilities and opportunity of growth."

The Jaycees teach leaders how to give back, he said.