Year end 2022: Mixed bag of major stories in SE Missouri

Voters elected new leaders. Aging infrastructure collided with Mother Nature. Some partners parted ways, while others reached out.

Those were just some of the local news stories tracked in a busy 2022.

Among them ...

Airport projects

Cape Girardeau Regional Airport got several boosts during the year.

Joseph Gilgour, president of Mineral Area College, speaks at a ribbon-cutting in August at Cape College Center in Cape Girardeau, which reopened with MAC offering a number of lower-level academic programs. Rick Fahr

KCI Construction Co. has been chosen to construct a new 20,000-square-foot terminal. The $12 million project -- funded by a mix of federal and municipal funds -- will begin construction next year and should be complete by 2024.

At a cost of nearly $5 million, Emery Sapp & Sons of Columbia, Missouri, will reconstruct Taxiway B.

And in October, the maiden flight of the airport's new commercial carrier, Contour Airlines, took a group of elected officials and business leaders to the airport's new daily destination, Nashville, Tennessee. Contour replaced SkyWest, which focused its daily flights from Cape Girardeau to Chicago.

Cape College Center

One partnership dissolved and another began for Cape College Center.

Workers repair a broken water main in the Big Bend Road area of Cape Girardeau. Drought and aging infrastructure combined to increased water line breaks in the city by about 25% in 2022, officials said. Rick Fahr

For several years, the center -- which serves as a conduit for secondary and post-secondary students to receive general education courses and technical training and is part of Cape Girardeau Public Schools -- had featured an agreement among the district, Southeast Missouri State University and Three Rivers College to provide programming. The district ended the agreement, setting off a contentious period of competition between SEMO and Mineral Area College to provide the academic courses.

Ultimately, state officials approved MAC's courses, and in August, the center reopened with MAC branding and a SEMO presence.

At a ribbon-cutting, Joseph Gilgour, MAC president, touted the entity as a local economy driver.

"We're honored to be chosen to provide ... quality, affordable education, and in addition to general education we are offering, we will soon be expanding into more technical programs to help do training for workforce development, help students in this region get certificates, get hired. They can stay local and not go to tech colleges outside of this region," he said.

Neil Glass, Cape Girardeau schools superintendent, contended the center will serve a wide audience of students from varying socioeconomic situations.

John Voss

"Today marks the addition of another great educational institution, as a valuable resource that can lead students of all walks to a brighter tomorrow," he said, pointing to affordability as a key element to any higher education in the area.

While SEMO will not offer courses or concurrent credit at the center, the university will have an office there to assist students who wish to enroll. Carlos Vargas, SEMO president, said the university's presence at the center will ease transfers from MAC to the university and provide more "opportunities" for students.

Cape water system

Ongoing drought conditions resulted in several notable failures in Cape Girardeau's aging water system.

The worst, in early October in the Big Bend Road area, left the system hobbled for several days -- an "unprecedented" situation, according to officials. A boil-water advisory lasted four days.

Eric Ammons, left, president of Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Festus, Missouri, speaks Feb. 28 to a crowd gathered in Perryville, Missouri, to learn about Mercy's proposal to partner with Perry County Memorial Hospital. Three other Mercy officials -- (starting second from left) Ajay Pathak, senior vice president and chief strategic ventures officer; Ray Weick, Mercy Clinic president for St. Louis and South Community; and Alan Smith, vice president of operations for South Community -- also attended and spoke at a public forum about the health care system's proposal. Rick Fahr

"We like to not think about where their water comes from, and it's a good day when people can trust that their water is safe to drink and they don't think about where it comes from," Erica Bogenpohl, water manager, said at the time. "Yesterday and today were not good days."

Bogenpohl said an ongoing drought created a "double-edged sword" causing the pipe to break.

"So, not only is the ground dry, which is causing movement, but additionally it's putting significant strain on the water system itself," Bogenpohl said. "So, we've been putting out high pressures and high volumes of water."

Other significant breaks occurred near Perry Avenue, William Street and on the SEMO campus.

Aging infrastructure specifically in the downtown area of Cape Girardeau is supposed to be addressed by upcoming Capital Improvement Sales Tax projects.

Ground has been broken on Phase 1 of Houck Multiuse Complex on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University. Courtesy Southeast Missouri State University

Through October, water main breaks had increased about 25%.

District 147

In December 2021, Gov. Mike Parson tapped Wayne Wallingford to head the state Department of Revenue, forcing Wallingford to step down from his state House District 147 post.

The legislative district blankets Cape Girardeau.

John Voss, a former Cape Girardeau City Council member, emerged from a hotly contested Republican primary, winning 40% of the vote against Elaine Edgar (30%) and Nathan Thomas (29%).

In the November general election, Voss easily carried the district with 64% of the vote. Democrat Andy Leighton earned 31% of ballots, and Libertarian Greg Tlapek received 4%.

"I'm honored to have the trust and confidence of the citizens of Cape Girardeau," Voss said after results came in.

Health care partnerships

Health care organizations took steps to join with larger providers in an uncertain time for the industry.

SoutheastHEALTH announced "Project Forward Vision" in May.

President and chief executive officer Ken Bateman said, while the system is in good financial shape, the future for the industry requires change.

"I see what's coming in terms of the economy. I see what is happening with labor, and now, I see what's happening with Mercy coming into our competitive landscape," he explained. "When you put the three of them together, I have to make sure I have us positioned for 10 years, 20 years from now. If we do nothing, those forces will start to diminish who we are and the value we bring to this community."

Bateman stressed the project will not result in a "sale" of SoutheastHEALTH.

"We are not distressed. We are not being sold, and we could walk away, but I do think that what is coming the way of health care is going to require scale," he said. "This isn't a defensive move. ... I want to take Southeast to the next level and that is going to be through a partnership."

Bateman said Southeast has contracted with Morgan Stanley to vet potential partners, noting Southeast's leaders would consider only health care systems with at least $5 billion in assets. Choosing a potential partner and negotiating a contract could take until late next year, Bateman noted.

Another potential merger involves Perry County Memorial Hospital in Perryville, Missouri.

Officials with the hospital began considering potential partners in 2021, with Mercy and SoutheastHEALTH emerging as the final two contenders. A series of well-attended public forums in the spring gave officials with Mercy, SoutheastHEALTH and Perry County Memorial the opportunity to make their case for a partnership.