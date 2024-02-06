Year end 2022: Leaders passed

Leadership. Volunteerism. Excellence.
Southeast Missouri lost more than a few exceptional people in 2022.
Among them (listed chronologically) ...
Rex Dearmont Rust, co-president of Rust Communications, parent of the Southeast Missourian, died Jan. 6 after a yearlong battle with cancer.
He was 52.
A cum laude graduate of Harvard University, Rust also studied at the London School of Economics before beginning a career in finance and private equity management, focused on mergers and acquisitions.
In 2001, he and his brother, Jon K. Rust, were named co-presidents of the family company, while their father, Gary Rust, continued to serve as chairman of the board of the company that owns several dozen newspapers in eight states, numerous magazines and websites, as well as minority ownership of 17 radio stations. The oldest brother, Gary Rust II, later joined the company as director of its digital agency, rustmedia.
Rex Rust held many leadership roles in civic organizations and had a particular interest in downtown development.
A letter from the City of Cape Girardeau, signed by then-Mayor Bob Fox and members of the City Council, hailed his civic mindedness: "You have impacted the future of Cape Girardeau and ensured its success for future generations. Your contributions to the community will impact the lives of generations, and for your innovation, the City will forever be grateful."
Another hallmark was his faith.
Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr., senior federal judge for the Eastern District of Missouri, recalled Rust's prison ministry.
"There is an incident some years ago when I called Rex to invite him to play golf on a Saturday. He said, 'I can't play,' and then he told me why — he was due in Charleston [Missouri] to be part of a Saturday ministry at the prison," the judge said. "As good as he was as a civic leader and businessman — and he was fantastic in those roles, he was an even better Christian."
From Sikeston, Missouri, to The Wall Street Journal and Commentary Magazine.
Terry Teachout left Southeast Missouri to build a lengthy career as a theater and drama critic and writer. He died Jan. 13 at the age of 65.
Born Feb. 6, 1956, son of the late Bert and Evelyn Teachout, Teachout grew up in Sikeston, graduating from Sikeston High School in 1974. He then attended William Jewell College in Liberty, a suburb of Kansas City, Missouri. Majoring in music and journalism, he worked as a music critic for the Kansas City Star.
In 1985, Teachout moved to New York City, where he worked as an editor for Harper's magazine. After two years, he started freelancing full time for several newspapers and magazines.
"From that time on I have been a writer, not a musician," Teachout told the Standard Democrat in 2002, "although I continue to play for fun."
At the time of his death, Teachout was the drama critic of The Wall Street Journal and the critic-at-large of Commentary. In addition to his Wall Street Journal drama column and his monthly essays for Commentary, he also wrote "Sightings", a bi-weekly column about the arts in America, for the Journal and "About Last Night", a blog about the arts in New York City and the rest of America, for Arts Journal.
"Terry did a lot of great things; he was still a simple man," David Teachout, his brother, said. "He had his own code of ethics and lived by them. I've never been more proud of someone than I am of him."
Known locally as an empowering hospital administrator and worldwide as a renowned iris breeder, O.D. (David) Niswonger of Cape Girardeau passed away Feb. 2. He was 96.
Niswonger took over the helm of Southeast Hospital in 1976, having served on the hospital's staff since 1961. He would helm the hospital through 1990. In his career, he would earn the Southeast Missouri Hospital Association Outstanding Service Award, the organization's highest honor.
According to a 1990 Southeast Missourian story announcing Niswonger's pending retirement, his successor, Jim Wente, praised Niswonger's management style.
"Dave Niswonger is a leader," the story quotes him as saying. "He is an administrator who delegates authority and holds his staff accountable."
After Niswonger's death, Wente reiterated the sentiment, saying Niswonger expanded the hospital's facilities and services, including building an open-heart surgery program.
"At the time he retired, he was a part of that hospital for at least 50% of the time the hospital was there," he noted. "When you think about the culture of Southeast Hospital, the personality of the hospital, the character of the hospital, the mission of the hospital, Dave Niswonger had a lot to do with the creation of that hospital's purpose and, as I say, it's personality and culture."
When Niswonger retired from Southeast, the hospital's leadership created the O.D. Niswonger Spirit of Southeast Award in his honor.
Karen Hendrickson served as chief nursing officer during Niswonger's tenure, working alongside him for more than two decades. She said the Spirit of Southeast award resonated within the hospital community.
"That became a very coveted award, and when people were deemed worthy of receiving [it], it was one of the highest honors any employee would receive," she said. "It didn't matter if you were a physician, a housekeeper, a nurse, someone who worked in the support services — anyone was eligible to receive that award, and they accepted it with great pride."
The first Black member of Cape Girardeau City Council, James "J.J." Williamson, died March 23 in St. Peters, Missouri. He was 70.
Williamson, a Sikeston, Missouri, native, was sworn in as Ward 1 Cape Girardeau councilman in 1994, taking office the same year as former Cape Girardeau Mayor Al Spradling III.
"(J.J.) was a listener, would give concise and very well thought-out opinions in council but was not one to ramble on and talk a lot," Spradling said, adding Williamson "had the ear" of residents in the Red Star area at that time because of issues in flood buyout programs and subsequent cleanup efforts.
"I don't believe I was elected to the City Council because I'm Black, but I'm proud to be the first to serve on the City Council," said Williamson in an article published in the April 12, 1994, Southeast Missourian.
Jay Knudtson, former mayor, said Williamson helped him grow as a public servant.
"I had tremendous respect for (Williamson). I worked closely with him during my time on the city's Parks and Recreation Board while he was Ward 1 councilman," he said. "He was organized, so willing to listen and so calm. He pulled the curtain back for me to see how city government works."
Tamara Zellars Buck, professor and chairwoman of Mass Media at Southeast Missouri State University, said she and Williamson once served on the Board of Directors for Southeast Missouri Weed and Seed Inc., a not-for-profit organization aiming to "weed" out crimes and "seed" targeted neighborhoods with resources.
"J.J. had a great deal of influence not only in Cape Girardeau but also in Sikeston and surrounding communities. I remember his being highly sought after for advice on civic and political matters, especially after his tenure on city council," Buck said. "(Williamson) was thoughtful and intentional in his decision-making. Those are good qualities for any person who wants to make a positive impact."
Longtime Cape Girardeau businessman Gene Schuessler died April 18. He was 81.
Schuessler and his wife, Dorothy, owned Advanced Pest Control, opening the business in 1980.
In a 2015 Southeast Missourian interview, she said her husband followed the Golden Rule — do unto others, as they do unto you.
"Gene always says he wants to treat people like he wants to be treated. If there is a problem, then you've got to fix it," she said at the time.
Chris Horrell, owner of Bug Zero, a competitor, said Gene Schuessler had stature in the industry.
"Obviously, Gene started a very successful company. He was very active in the Missouri Pest Management Association and did a lot of things for the industry," he said.
Schuessler was MPMA's Man of the Year in 2012 and is a member of the association's hall of fame.
Aaron Eades of KC Pest Experts in Olathe, Kansas, and former owner of Elite Pest Control of Cape Girardeau, said he has great respect for the Schuessler family's longevity.
"If you have been in business as long as Advanced Pest Control has, you've got to be doing something right," Eades said.
Mary Spell of Cape Girardeau, former teacher, newspaperwoman, hospital marketer and "cookie lady," died May 5. She was 83.
Spell was a teacher for more than a decade and later served as a fundraiser for Saint Francis Foundation.
Bill Kiel of Jackson was vice president of Saint Francis Foundation from 1997 to 2008 and hired Spell.
"When I had the opportunity to hire (Mary), it was probably the smartest move I ever made," Kiel said. "She became, as far as I'm concerned, my goodwill ambassador. Fundraising is all about relationships, and we were always 50% ahead of the game because Mary was at the forefront. She was not a fundraiser but a 'friendraiser,' simply an amazing human being."
After Spell's retirement, "Grandma Mary", as some knew her, found a new way to stay active.
"We opened our new hotel in June 2005 and within six months, we decided we needed someone to do our cookies at night for guests," said Karla Clifton, general manager of Holiday Inn Express of Cape Girardeau, who added that Spell became the hotel's "cookie lady" for 11 years. "No one wanted to miss the chance to catch up with her — whether it was showing Mary wedding pictures or photos of grandbabies. She took guests on tours of Cape during the day on her own time. The meaning for hospitality should have her name written under it. She never took any credit; she always said if we can make someone's day or make them happy, then let's do it."
Longtime friend Evelyn Boardman said Spell was an empathetic soul.
"The word 'kindness' embodied Mary," Boardman said. "Even as a child, she had this unique sensitivity for students with problems, for kids who seemed sad or needed a friend. That didn't change as she got older. Also, you couldn't leave (Mary's) home without carrying home part of a meal she'd made."
Thomas Meyer of Cape Girardeau, owner and operator of Thomas L. Meyer Realty, died June 25. He was 73.
He served in the Navy Seabees during the Vietnam War era and was the commander of Seabee Island X5.
He was a 1967 graduate of Notre Dame High School and received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Southeast Missouri State University.
He had also served as president of the Missouri Association of Realtors in 1995.
Meyer had a term as a member of the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents. He also served as president of the Southeast Missouri State University Alumni Association.
As an active member in the local community, he was the president of the Evening Optimist Club, president of the Habitat for Humanity and board member of the Missouri Veterans home.
Walter Wildman, a U.S. Air Force veteran during the Vietnam War era and an executive and prolific volunteer for decades in multiple roles in Southeast Missouri, died Oct. 20. He was 77.
He served in executive roles with Regional Commerce and Growth Association, Habitat for Humanity, I-66 Transamerica Highway Project, Empower Missouri, Boy Scouts of America and the Easter Seals Society.
John Gary, interim executive director of Cape Area Habitat for Humanity, said Wildman embodied "kindness and service" to others.
"When I reflect on Walt's legacy at Habitat, Walt was very instrumental helping start the Habitat ReStore (and) through it, we gained many community partners and donors," Gary said. "We used (ReStore) proceeds to assist us our mission of building affordable homes for those needing a hand up. I'll always be grateful for Walt's years with Habitat and the things he taught me about the work we do here. Our community is a better place because of Walt's generosity to others."
Chris Hutson, co-owner of Hutson's Big Sandy Superstore, a multi-generational family-owned furniture and mattress outlet in downtown Cape Girardeau, died Nov. 8. He was 59.
Beyond his business acumen and devotion to downtown Cape Girardeau, Hutson was instrumental in a Christmas season tradition — the animated window display at the store, unveiled each Thanksgiving.
"It's been difficult for him and for all of us because of Chris' most recent health issues but it was an absolute privilege to work with him. We're so thankful of the time we had with a great friend, boss and mentor," said Christa Zickfield, the company's finance manager, after his passing. "He was so goofy. He would lighten our mood and keep everything even-keeled, especially with all the changes here over the last four years."
Stacy Kinder, who became Cape Girardeau's mayor in April, noted Hutson's dynamic personality.
"I'll always remember (Chris) for his love of life and for the enthusiasm he shared in everything around him — family, friends, hobbies, his business and his town," she said.
For 20 years, Hutson had served on the Old Town Cape Board of Directors, and at the time of his passing was OTC board president.
"Chris' impact on the downtown is immeasurable (as) he and his older brother Dave carried on the legacy of their father, Charles L. Hutson, who himself was instrumental in downtown revitalization," said Liz Haynes, OTC executive director. "Chris and his wife, Jerra, along with brother Dave, have championed OTC's major annual fundraiser, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars across two decades. Chris had an incredibly generous spirit, always concerned with the greater good. He was kind, open-minded, practical, adventurous, creative, funny, possessing a great sense of humor. We are so much better because of Chris' generosity, passion and leadership."
John Mehner knew Hutson well from Mehner's 28 years of service as president and CEO of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.
"Chris was a tireless worker and a big personality. The entire Hutson family has been instrumental in so many efforts and improvements downtown and community wide," Mehner said. "Many of us were blessed with the opportunity to work with him, know him and love him."
Former Cape Girardeau City Councilman and Cape Girardeau County Commissioner Jay Purcell died Nov. 2. He was 54.
A former employee of Dana Corp., Purcell was elected without opposition as Ward 3 councilman in April 2000. Later, he won District 2 Cape Girardeau County associate commissioner race in 2004, defeating James L. Bowers by a 63% to 37% margin.
Purcell was reelected to the post without opposition in 2008.
Purcell once noted what he viewed as his accomplishments in county government — most notably, money-saving measures such as taking over personal supervision of the county parks department and encouraging the elimination of some jobs in county offices.
"I've always fought for what was right," Purcell told the Southeast Missourian in 2012. "I think my record speaks for itself. I think as time goes on, people will realize what I've accomplished."
Purcell would later bring a freedom of information lawsuit against the county, contending commissioners violated the state's Open Meetings and Records Act.
Courts would later reject the suit.
Leonna Heuring of the Standard Democrat in Sikeston, Missouri, contributed reporting.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.