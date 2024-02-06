Year end 2022: Leaders passed

Leadership. Volunteerism. Excellence.

Southeast Missouri lost more than a few exceptional people in 2022.

Among them (listed chronologically) ...

Rex Rust, co-president of Rust Communications, tosses the ball to his brother, Gary II, during the dedication and open house of Southeast Missouri State University's new Rust Center for Media on Oct. 7, 2016. Rust died in January. He was 52. Southeast Missourian file

Rex Rust

Rex Dearmont Rust, co-president of Rust Communications, parent of the Southeast Missourian, died Jan. 6 after a yearlong battle with cancer.

He was 52.

A cum laude graduate of Harvard University, Rust also studied at the London School of Economics before beginning a career in finance and private equity management, focused on mergers and acquisitions.

In 2001, he and his brother, Jon K. Rust, were named co-presidents of the family company, while their father, Gary Rust, continued to serve as chairman of the board of the company that owns several dozen newspapers in eight states, numerous magazines and websites, as well as minority ownership of 17 radio stations. The oldest brother, Gary Rust II, later joined the company as director of its digital agency, rustmedia.

Rex Rust held many leadership roles in civic organizations and had a particular interest in downtown development.

A letter from the City of Cape Girardeau, signed by then-Mayor Bob Fox and members of the City Council, hailed his civic mindedness: "You have impacted the future of Cape Girardeau and ensured its success for future generations. Your contributions to the community will impact the lives of generations, and for your innovation, the City will forever be grateful."

Another hallmark was his faith.

Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr., senior federal judge for the Eastern District of Missouri, recalled Rust's prison ministry.

"There is an incident some years ago when I called Rex to invite him to play golf on a Saturday. He said, 'I can't play,' and then he told me why — he was due in Charleston [Missouri] to be part of a Saturday ministry at the prison," the judge said. "As good as he was as a civic leader and businessman — and he was fantastic in those roles, he was an even better Christian."

Terry Teachout

Terry Teachout, renowned critic and writer, died in January at the age of 65.

From Sikeston, Missouri, to The Wall Street Journal and Commentary Magazine.

Terry Teachout left Southeast Missouri to build a lengthy career as a theater and drama critic and writer. He died Jan. 13 at the age of 65.

Born Feb. 6, 1956, son of the late Bert and Evelyn Teachout, Teachout grew up in Sikeston, graduating from Sikeston High School in 1974. He then attended William Jewell College in Liberty, a suburb of Kansas City, Missouri. Majoring in music and journalism, he worked as a music critic for the Kansas City Star.

In 1985, Teachout moved to New York City, where he worked as an editor for Harper's magazine. After two years, he started freelancing full time for several newspapers and magazines.

"From that time on I have been a writer, not a musician," Teachout told the Standard Democrat in 2002, "although I continue to play for fun."

At the time of his death, Teachout was the drama critic of The Wall Street Journal and the critic-at-large of Commentary. In addition to his Wall Street Journal drama column and his monthly essays for Commentary, he also wrote "Sightings", a bi-weekly column about the arts in America, for the Journal and "About Last Night", a blog about the arts in New York City and the rest of America, for Arts Journal.

"Terry did a lot of great things; he was still a simple man," David Teachout, his brother, said. "He had his own code of ethics and lived by them. I've never been more proud of someone than I am of him."

O.D. (David) Niswonger was a world-renowned iris breeder, as well as longtime administrator of Southeast Hospital. He passed away in February at age 96. Southeast Missourian file

David Niswonger

Known locally as an empowering hospital administrator and worldwide as a renowned iris breeder, O.D. (David) Niswonger of Cape Girardeau passed away Feb. 2. He was 96.

Niswonger took over the helm of Southeast Hospital in 1976, having served on the hospital's staff since 1961. He would helm the hospital through 1990. In his career, he would earn the Southeast Missouri Hospital Association Outstanding Service Award, the organization's highest honor.

According to a 1990 Southeast Missourian story announcing Niswonger's pending retirement, his successor, Jim Wente, praised Niswonger's management style.

"Dave Niswonger is a leader," the story quotes him as saying. "He is an administrator who delegates authority and holds his staff accountable."

After Niswonger's death, Wente reiterated the sentiment, saying Niswonger expanded the hospital's facilities and services, including building an open-heart surgery program.

"At the time he retired, he was a part of that hospital for at least 50% of the time the hospital was there," he noted. "When you think about the culture of Southeast Hospital, the personality of the hospital, the character of the hospital, the mission of the hospital, Dave Niswonger had a lot to do with the creation of that hospital's purpose and, as I say, it's personality and culture."

When Niswonger retired from Southeast, the hospital's leadership created the O.D. Niswonger Spirit of Southeast Award in his honor.

Karen Hendrickson served as chief nursing officer during Niswonger's tenure, working alongside him for more than two decades. She said the Spirit of Southeast award resonated within the hospital community.

"That became a very coveted award, and when people were deemed worthy of receiving [it], it was one of the highest honors any employee would receive," she said. "It didn't matter if you were a physician, a housekeeper, a nurse, someone who worked in the support services — anyone was eligible to receive that award, and they accepted it with great pride."

James "J.J." Williamson

James "J.J." Williamson was Cape Girardeau's first Black city councilman. He died in March. He was 70.

The first Black member of Cape Girardeau City Council, James "J.J." Williamson, died March 23 in St. Peters, Missouri. He was 70.

Williamson, a Sikeston, Missouri, native, was sworn in as Ward 1 Cape Girardeau councilman in 1994, taking office the same year as former Cape Girardeau Mayor Al Spradling III.

"(J.J.) was a listener, would give concise and very well thought-out opinions in council but was not one to ramble on and talk a lot," Spradling said, adding Williamson "had the ear" of residents in the Red Star area at that time because of issues in flood buyout programs and subsequent cleanup efforts.

"I don't believe I was elected to the City Council because I'm Black, but I'm proud to be the first to serve on the City Council," said Williamson in an article published in the April 12, 1994, Southeast Missourian.

Jay Knudtson, former mayor, said Williamson helped him grow as a public servant.

"I had tremendous respect for (Williamson). I worked closely with him during my time on the city's Parks and Recreation Board while he was Ward 1 councilman," he said. "He was organized, so willing to listen and so calm. He pulled the curtain back for me to see how city government works."

Tamara Zellars Buck, professor and chairwoman of Mass Media at Southeast Missouri State University, said she and Williamson once served on the Board of Directors for Southeast Missouri Weed and Seed Inc., a not-for-profit organization aiming to "weed" out crimes and "seed" targeted neighborhoods with resources.

"J.J. had a great deal of influence not only in Cape Girardeau but also in Sikeston and surrounding communities. I remember his being highly sought after for advice on civic and political matters, especially after his tenure on city council," Buck said. "(Williamson) was thoughtful and intentional in his decision-making. Those are good qualities for any person who wants to make a positive impact."

Gene Schuessler

Gene Schuessler owned Advanced Pest Control for 40 years. He died in April at the age of 81.

Longtime Cape Girardeau businessman Gene Schuessler died April 18. He was 81.

Schuessler and his wife, Dorothy, owned Advanced Pest Control, opening the business in 1980.

In a 2015 Southeast Missourian interview, she said her husband followed the Golden Rule — do unto others, as they do unto you.

"Gene always says he wants to treat people like he wants to be treated. If there is a problem, then you've got to fix it," she said at the time.