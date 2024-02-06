Yarl walks at brain injury event weeks after getting shot in head

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Ralph Yarl -- a Black teenager who was shot in the head and arm after mistakenly ringing the wrong doorbell -- walked at a brain injury awareness event in his first major public appearance since the shooting.

The 17-year-old suffered a traumatic brain injury when he was shot while trying to pick up his younger brothers in April, the Kansas City Star reported.

Yarl walked with family, friends and other brain injury survivors Monday at Going the Distance for Brain Injury, a yearly Memorial Day race at Loose Park in Kansas City.

"It takes a community. It takes a family. It takes a support group, all of that," Yarl's mother, Cleo Nagbe, said ahead of the race, adding: "Let's raise more awareness to stop the things that cause brain injuries and should not be causing them, especially gun violence."