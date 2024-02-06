Yarl shooter released after posting bond

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As 16-year-old Ralph Yarl struggled to come to grips with being shot for going to the wrong house to pick up his younger brothers, the white Kansas City, Missouri, homeowner who shot the Black teenager turned himself in Tuesday.

Andrew Lester, 84, surrendered at the Clay County Detention Center a day after being charged with first- degree assault and armed criminal action. He posted bond Tuesday afternoon and was released. Some civil rights leaders urged a hate crime charge, but Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson said first-degree assault is a higher-level crime with a longer sentence -- up to life in prison.

Meanwhile, Yarl was home recovering from his wounds.

"Ralph is doing considerably well," his mother, Cleo Nagbe, told "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King. "Physically, mornings are hard, but his spirits are in a good place. I borrow from his spirits."

Nagbe said the trauma remains evident. She said her son is "able to communicate mostly when he feels like it, but mostly he just sits there and stares and the buckets of tears just rolls down his eyes."

ABOVE and BELOW: People attend a rally to support Ralph Yarl on Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri. Yarl, a Black teenager, was shot last week by an 84-year-old white homeowner when Yarl mistakenly went to the wrong address to pick up his younger brothers. Photos by Charlie Riedel ~ Associated Press

"You can see that he is just replaying the situation over and over again, and that just doesn't stop my tears either," she said.

The shooting happened about 10 p.m. Thursday. Police Chief Stacey Graves said Yarl's parents asked him to pick up his twin brothers at a home on 115th Terrace.

Yarl, an honor student and all-state band member, mistakenly went to 115th Street -- a block away from where he meant to be. When he rang the bell, Lester came to the door and shot Yarl in the forehead -- then shot him again, in the right forearm.

Lester faces arraignment Wednesday afternoon. He does not have a listed attorney.

Lester told police he lives alone and was "scared to death" when he saw a Black male on the porch and thought someone was trying to break in, according to the probable-cause statement.

No words were exchanged before the shooting, but afterward, as Yarl got up to run, he heard Lester yell, "Don't come around here," the statement said.

Yarl ran to "multiple" homes asking for help before finding someone who would call the police, the statement said.

James Lynch was the neighbor who found Yarl. He didn't immediately respond to an interview request, but his wife Tiffany confirmed an NBC News report that said Lynch heard shouting and saw Yarl banging on the door of another home.

"I heard somebody screaming, 'Help, help, I've been shot!'" Lynch, who is white, told NBC. The father of three ran out and found Yarl covered in blood. Lynch checked his pulse and, when another neighbor came out with towels, helped stem the bleeding until paramedics arrived.

The shooting outraged many in Kansas City and across the country. Civic and political leaders -- including President Joe Biden -- demanded justice.