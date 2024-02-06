Wyatt man arrested in Jackson on drug trafficking charges

A Wyatt, Missouri, man was arrested Wednesday night in Jackson for possession of a substantial amount of methamphetamine.
Charles L. Dowell, 34, was booked at 10:18 p.m. Dec. 23 on charges of second-degree drug trafficking after Jackson Police Department and Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force officers reportedly found 90 grams of methamphetamine in his possession.
"That's a very substantial amount that we normally don't come across," Lt. Alex Broch of Jackson Police Department said. "We know it's here, and to see it in that quantity, obviously, that's alarming. But thankfully we were able to get a hold of it and get it off the streets."
Second-degree drug trafficking is a Class B felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
Dowell remains in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash-only bond. Investigation into this matter is ongoing.
