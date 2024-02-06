Wyatt man arrested in Jackson on drug trafficking charges

"That's a very substantial amount that we normally don't come across," Lt. Alex Broch of Jackson Police Department said. "We know it's here, and to see it in that quantity, obviously, that's alarming. But thankfully we were able to get a hold of it and get it off the streets."

Second-degree drug trafficking is a Class B felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Dowell remains in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash-only bond. Investigation into this matter is ongoing.