WYATT, Mo. (AP) – A house explosion in southeast Missouri has left several people injured and a neighboring home in flames, authorities say.

Charleston Department of Public Safety Chief Robert Hearnes said a faulty water heater may have triggered the explosion around 7 a.m. Monday in the town of Wyatt. Firefighters and ambulances from several surrounding communities rushed to the scene as a second home also caught on fire, KYTV reports.