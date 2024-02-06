All sections
NewsAugust 15, 2022
Wyatt house explosion leaves several injured, neighboring house in flames
Associated Press

WYATT, Mo. (AP) – A house explosion in southeast Missouri has left several people injured and a neighboring home in flames, authorities say.

Charleston Department of Public Safety Chief Robert Hearnes said a faulty water heater may have triggered the explosion around 7 a.m. Monday in the town of Wyatt. Firefighters and ambulances from several surrounding communities rushed to the scene as a second home also caught on fire, KYTV reports.

Hearnes said that the injured included adults and children as young as 6 months old. The State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.

Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell is urging the public to stay away from the street until further notice.

Wyatt is a town of about 280 people located about 130 miles (209.21 kilometers) south of St. Louis.

State News
