PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Veterans from different wars, including six men from World War II, walked through Missouri's National Veterans Memorial facility Monday, June 19, to see different memorials and tour the museum in Perryville.

A group from St. Louis, focusing on bringing different veterans to different memorials and monuments, transported the former soldiers to Perryville.

While the group has no formal name, organizer George Despotis said it originally focused on honoring World War II veterans, but has branched out to "other eras."

"There's just a whole group of us that just want to honor this generation and subsequent generations that fought for our freedom," Despotis said. "We just realized that we cherish the time with these guys. We learned so much from them."

The veterans started off their tour of the facility by taking pictures and exploring the Honor Flag Memorial. Then, the tour guides took the World War II veterans on golf carts to America's Wall at the Missouri's National Veterans Memorial, which is an exact replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall in Washington, D.C.