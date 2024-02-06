WWII Marine to be buried in Kansas City

"None of us remember him," said Judy Kliginsmith, Donald Tolson's cousin, who is 16 years his junior. "He joined up right out of high school and he never came back. The ones that would remember are already gone. But we're getting as many as we can to meet the plane. Aunt Roxy would want that."

Donald Tolson was born in Kansas City in 1923. Military records said Tolson joined the Marine Corps just after he turned 18, but in 1943 was killed in action during a 76-hour battle on Betio Island, part of the Tarawa Atoll in the Gilbert Islands.

He posthumously was given several awards, including the Purple Heart, American Defense Service Medal, Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal and World War II Victory Medal.

Tolson's remains were considered "non-recoverable" until an island resident discovered his dog tags last year in a trench. The remains were exhumed, and identified as Tolson's in September.

"He's coming home to Kansas City to be placed near his mother's grave, and I know this would provide peace for his parents," Kliginsmith said. "This week's service gives our family closure."