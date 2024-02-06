WWII-era newspaper clippings brought daughter, father closer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Gere Masters' father worked in circulation for the Springfield News-Leader newspaper for 40 years.

Over the course of his lifetime, Ray Wageman collected piles of newspaper clippings.

"He just didn't throw anything away," Masters said.

Before Wageman passed away in 2014, he suffered from dementia. Sometimes he couldn't even remember what he ate for breakfast, Masters said.

In those stacks of old newspaper articles, Masters found stories that brought light back into her father's eyes.

He loved to talk about adventures from his youth and young adulthood, Masters said. Those details he could recall with ease.

Many of the newspaper clippings he kept were from World War II, a defining event for people of his generation, Masters said.