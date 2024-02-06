All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 4, 2019

WWE Live: SuperShow slams its way into Cape on Jan. 4; Rodney Carrington to perform Feb. 1

Comedian, actor, singer and author Rodney Carrington will take the Show Me Center stage Feb. 1 on the heels of the inaugural WWE LIVE: SuperShow on Jan. 4 ...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig

Comedian, actor, singer and author Rodney Carrington will take the Show Me Center stage Feb. 1 on the heels of the inaugural WWE LIVE: SuperShow on Jan. 4, according to a news release.

Rodney Carrington

Rodney Carrington
Rodney CarringtonCourtesy of the Show Me Center

Carrington has recorded eight comedy albums and has produced three albums under his own record company, Laughter’s Good Records. His album “Laughter’s Good” debuted at No. 1 on the Overall Comedy Charts during the same week the re-release of “Rodney Carrington Live, C’mon Laugh You Bastards” debuted at No. 2 on the Overall Comedy Charts, according to his bio.

He co-wrote and co-starred with Toby Keith in “Beer for My Horses” — the film won the Tex Ritter Award from the Academy of Country Music. Carrington also has authored his first book, “Rodney Carrington, Coming Clean.” Carrington also starred in his own TV sitcom, “Rodney,” for two seasons on ABC.

Other appearances include the American Country Awards and the American Country New Year’s Eve Live show on FOX. He won Supporting Character of the Year from the CMT Music Video Awards for his appearance on Trace Adkins’ music video “I Got My Game On.”

The show at 7 p.m. Feb. 1 is recommended for mature audiences only.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
WWE Superstars from WWE Live: SuperShow
WWE Superstars from WWE Live: SuperShowCourtesy of the Show Me Center

WWE Live: SuperShow

Superstars wreaking havoc at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 4 will include Roman Reigns, Universal Champion Seth Rollins, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, The New Day, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

At SummerSlam 2018, Reigns — also known as The Big Dog — crushed his greatest rival Brock Lesnar and won the Universal Title. Rollins — first NXT Champion — also beat Lesnar at WrestleMania 35 and clinched the Universal Championship. He defeated Lesnar once again at SummerSlam 2019 to win the Universal Title for a second time, according to WWE’s website.

In July, before the WWE LIVE: Summerslam Heatwave Tour visited the Show Me Center, the Southeast Missourian talked with Big E — a member of The New Day — about the importance of in-the-ring energy and why he loves entertaining.

“One of the great things is our fans,” he said. “The New Day fans have really done a great job of supporting us. And that energy, man, is so critical through our performance, and it really just buoys you when you have people that invested. That’s always big for us.”

Tickets for Rodney Carrington Live and WWE Live: SuperShow are on sale now and may be purchased online at www.showmecenter.biz.

Get your weekend plans delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the Expedition Weekend email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 20
Man convicted of murder in killing of Georgia nursing studen...
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 19
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compens...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy