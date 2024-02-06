Comedian, actor, singer and author Rodney Carrington will take the Show Me Center stage Feb. 1 on the heels of the inaugural WWE LIVE: SuperShow on Jan. 4, according to a news release.

Rodney Carrington

Rodney Carrington Courtesy of the Show Me Center

Carrington has recorded eight comedy albums and has produced three albums under his own record company, Laughter’s Good Records. His album “Laughter’s Good” debuted at No. 1 on the Overall Comedy Charts during the same week the re-release of “Rodney Carrington Live, C’mon Laugh You Bastards” debuted at No. 2 on the Overall Comedy Charts, according to his bio.

He co-wrote and co-starred with Toby Keith in “Beer for My Horses” — the film won the Tex Ritter Award from the Academy of Country Music. Carrington also has authored his first book, “Rodney Carrington, Coming Clean.” Carrington also starred in his own TV sitcom, “Rodney,” for two seasons on ABC.

Other appearances include the American Country Awards and the American Country New Year’s Eve Live show on FOX. He won Supporting Character of the Year from the CMT Music Video Awards for his appearance on Trace Adkins’ music video “I Got My Game On.”

The show at 7 p.m. Feb. 1 is recommended for mature audiences only.