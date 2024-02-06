Comedian, actor, singer and author Rodney Carrington will take the Show Me Center stage Feb. 1 on the heels of the inaugural WWE LIVE: SuperShow on Jan. 4, according to a news release.
Carrington has recorded eight comedy albums and has produced three albums under his own record company, Laughter’s Good Records. His album “Laughter’s Good” debuted at No. 1 on the Overall Comedy Charts during the same week the re-release of “Rodney Carrington Live, C’mon Laugh You Bastards” debuted at No. 2 on the Overall Comedy Charts, according to his bio.
He co-wrote and co-starred with Toby Keith in “Beer for My Horses” — the film won the Tex Ritter Award from the Academy of Country Music. Carrington also has authored his first book, “Rodney Carrington, Coming Clean.” Carrington also starred in his own TV sitcom, “Rodney,” for two seasons on ABC.
Other appearances include the American Country Awards and the American Country New Year’s Eve Live show on FOX. He won Supporting Character of the Year from the CMT Music Video Awards for his appearance on Trace Adkins’ music video “I Got My Game On.”
The show at 7 p.m. Feb. 1 is recommended for mature audiences only.
Superstars wreaking havoc at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 4 will include Roman Reigns, Universal Champion Seth Rollins, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, The New Day, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.
At SummerSlam 2018, Reigns — also known as The Big Dog — crushed his greatest rival Brock Lesnar and won the Universal Title. Rollins — first NXT Champion — also beat Lesnar at WrestleMania 35 and clinched the Universal Championship. He defeated Lesnar once again at SummerSlam 2019 to win the Universal Title for a second time, according to WWE’s website.
In July, before the WWE LIVE: Summerslam Heatwave Tour visited the Show Me Center, the Southeast Missourian talked with Big E — a member of The New Day — about the importance of in-the-ring energy and why he loves entertaining.
“One of the great things is our fans,” he said. “The New Day fans have really done a great job of supporting us. And that energy, man, is so critical through our performance, and it really just buoys you when you have people that invested. That’s always big for us.”
Tickets for Rodney Carrington Live and WWE Live: SuperShow are on sale now and may be purchased online at www.showmecenter.biz.
