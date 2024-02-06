All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 24, 2019

WWE Live SummerSlam Heatwave tour to stop in Cape

WWE superstars Roman Reigns, Kofi Kingston, Finn Balor and Randy Orton will take command of the ring as part of the WWE Live SummerSlam Heatwave Tour at 7 p.m. July 28 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Kevin Owens, Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boyz, Charlotte Flair and Elias also will be making appearances, according to the Show Me Center on Tuesday...

Southeast Missourian
King Barrett dishes it out to Neville at the WWE Live Road to WrestleMania Supershow on Feb. 27, 2016, at the Show Me Center.
King Barrett dishes it out to Neville at the WWE Live Road to WrestleMania Supershow on Feb. 27, 2016, at the Show Me Center. Southeast Missourian file

WWE superstars Roman Reigns, Kofi Kingston, Finn Balor and Randy Orton will take command of the ring as part of the WWE Live SummerSlam Heatwave Tour at 7 p.m. July 28 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

Kevin Owens, Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boyz, Charlotte Flair and Elias also will be making appearances, according to the Show Me Center on Tuesday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

More information can be found online at www.showmecenter.biz.

Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy