Wrongful-termination lawsuit settled with Stoddard County

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. — A former deputy clerk has settled her wrongful termination lawsuit filed against Stoddard County for nearly $95,000.

Ginger McCoy had sued Stoddard County Clerk Cecil Weeks individually and in his official capacity, as well as Stoddard County, after she was fired April 8 for allegedly questioning irregularities in the April 2 municipal election.

Weeks had been accused by the former deputy clerk of certifying the election after being informed two unregistered voters cast ballots in Dexter’s Ward 2. The suit also cited an issue with absentee ballots during the election, which included a Dexter School Board race decided by three votes.

McCoy, who had worked for the clerk’s office for about 13 years at the time she was fired, filed her suit in Stoddard County Circuit Court.

Citing Missouri statutes, Circuit Judge W. Edward Reeves of New Madrid County dismissed Weeks in his official capacity from McCoy’s lawsuit in August, saying the “definition of ‘public employer’ ... excludes local and county elected individual government officials.”

Weeks remained a party to the lawsuit in his individual capacity.

On Nov. 13, McCoy and her attorneys, John and Laura Clubb, signed a confidential general and full release of all claims.

That document was provided to the Daily American Republic by St. Louis attorney D. Keith Henson in an email response to a Sunshine Law request made by the newspaper. Henson represents the county’s insurance company.

The settlement amount to be paid to McCoy is $93,653.52, Henson’s email stated.

The money is be to be paid by Savers Property & Casualty Insurance Co.

The monetary settlement to McCoy reportedly is “compensation for non-wage damages,” not back pay, front pay or wages.

In agreeing to settle, Stoddard County and Weeks reportedly deny all of McCoy’s allegations and deny they are liable in any way to McCoy.