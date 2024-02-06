All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsFebruary 19, 2022

Write-in candidate files paperwork for Cape mayoral post

According to Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers, Michelle Latham has filed a declaration of candidacy as a write-in candidate for Cape Girardeau mayor. Summers said Latham's name will not appear on the April ballot, but any votes she receives would be tallied...

Monica Obradovic

One candidate for mayor of Cape Girardeau will not appear on ballots in the upcoming April election.

On Friday, Michelle Latham filed a declaration of candidacy as a write-in candidate for the election on April 5.

Latham can only receive votes when voters fille in the “write-in” bubble and write her name, according to Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Declarations of candidacy are necessary for write-in votes to count when other candidates have filed for a seat, Summers explained.

Prospective candidates have until 5 p.m. on the second Friday immediately preceding the election to file declarations of candidacy as write-in candidates.

Candidates who will appear on ballots include incumbent Bob Fox and current Ward 6 Representative Stacy Kinder.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 15
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House ...
NewsOct. 15
The Latest: Harris and Trump push to energize key voting blo...
NewsOct. 15
Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spo...
NewsOct. 15
In Missouri, Halloween night signs were required in the yard...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape police investigating death of Scott City man struck by train
NewsOct. 14
Cape police investigating death of Scott City man struck by train
Stoddard County sheriff fined $6K over withheld video of dog killing
NewsOct. 14
Stoddard County sheriff fined $6K over withheld video of dog killing
Police report 10-15-24
NewsOct. 14
Police report 10-15-24
Texas driver is killed and two deputies are wounded during Missouri traffic stop
NewsOct. 14
Texas driver is killed and two deputies are wounded during Missouri traffic stop
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 14
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, water tests clean
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, water tests clean
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy