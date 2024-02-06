Write-in candidate files paperwork for Cape mayoral post

One candidate for mayor of Cape Girardeau will not appear on ballots in the upcoming April election.
On Friday, Michelle Latham filed a declaration of candidacy as a write-in candidate for the election on April 5.
Latham can only receive votes when voters fille in the “write-in” bubble and write her name, according to Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers.
Declarations of candidacy are necessary for write-in votes to count when other candidates have filed for a seat, Summers explained.
Prospective candidates have until 5 p.m. on the second Friday immediately preceding the election to file declarations of candidacy as write-in candidates.
Candidates who will appear on ballots include incumbent Bob Fox and current Ward 6 Representative Stacy Kinder.
