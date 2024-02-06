All sections
NewsJanuary 29, 2017

Wrestling fans flock to Arena Building for Caged Chaos

More than 250 fans crowded into Cape Girardeau's Arena Building on Saturday night for an evening of cage-match frenzy. Local wrestling company Cape Championship Wrestling presented Caged Chaos as the latest installment in its series. Cape Championship Wrestling has held several shows since its first event at Cape Comic Con in 2016, in Cape Girardeau, Delta and Chaffee, Missouri, using wrestlers from the region and beyond...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Blaster picks up Cody Wilson during the Cape Championship Wrestling match Saturday at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau. More photos are in a gallery at semissourian.com.
Andrew J. Whitaker

More than 250 fans crowded into Cape Girardeau's Arena Building on Saturday night for an evening of cage-match frenzy.

Local wrestling company Cape Championship Wrestling presented Caged Chaos as the latest installment in its series. Cape Championship Wrestling has held several shows since its first event at Cape Comic Con in 2016, in Cape Girardeau, Delta and Chaffee, Missouri, using wrestlers from the region and beyond.

Event booker Jason Wells assisted organizer Ken Murphy in all aspects of the show, from arranging talent to getting the word out about the event.

"We wanted to do something a little different with this show, so we went with the cage idea," Wells said.

Every wrestling match was in a ring surrounded by a chain-link cage. Wrestlers threw each other into its walls, climbed it and jumped from its top, all to the crowd's cheers.

Tony Kozina and Brandon Espinosa wrestle during the Cape Championship Wrestling match Saturday at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau.
Andrew J. Whitaker

"All of our Cape matches are exciting, but this one is bigger than what we've done before," Wells said. "We like to give our fans high entertainment value wrestling."

In addition to local wrestlers Brandon Barbwire with Jeff O'Dell and Hollis Giroux in the championship cage match, free-agent Kyle O'Reilly headlined.

Wells said O'Reilly's career is really on an upward trajectory.

"Kyle was recently interviewed by Rolling Stone. The WWE wants him, Japan wants him," Wells said, referring to the World Wrestling Entertainment circuit. "We feel really fortunate we could attract him to this show. That's what we want to do with the CCW, is bring guys who are on the verge of being stars. We've had some good luck with that in the past. We feel so fortunate."

Excited fans lined out outside the door, despite the cold weather.

The Cape Championship Wrestling match Saturday at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau.
Andrew J. Whitaker

"I love indie wrestling," said one of the fans, James Noll.

He said he had attended a cage match before at the WWE's Royal Rumble 12.

"This cage match ought to be good," he said.

J.R. Davis and Ally Hebert have been to almost all Cape Championship Wrestling shows since they began last year. Hebert is a cast member of the podcast "Podzilla 1985's" all-wrestling show, "Pro Wrestling Unscripted," released each Wednesday.

She said she appreciates local wrestling.

JD Wilk reacts after getting hit during the Cape Championship Wrestling match Saturday at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau.
Andrew J. Whitaker

"It's a big difference from a bigger show, like you'd see with the WWE," she said. "You can really have a one-on-one relationship with the wrestlers. You can really be part of it."

It's an entirely different experience than a big-name promotion, Davis said.

"It's always a really good performance from the local guys, and they're always nice, friendly, personable."

It's a more intimate setting, so there's more interaction, more involvement, Hebert said.

"The cage being this close to the audience, really being able to see and hear it, is just so cool," she said.

A fan holds a sign reading "Blaster Section" as Blaster enters the arena during the Cape Championship Wrestling match Saturday at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau.
Andrew J. Whitaker

Local fan Shane Sinn has been a fan of wrestling since the early 1990s. Last summer, he earned his license to be an official timekeeper at Cape Championship Wrestling events.

"This is my first event with a cage match," Sinn said. "I've never seen one in person before. I'm excited."

Sinn said his first event as timekeeper for the matches was in September, and every show is a lot of fun.

Organizing the events can be hectic, but overall, every show is worth it, Wells said.

"We really appreciate our fans coming out and supporting our shows," he said. "We love our fans. They make this happen."

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address:

410 Kiwanis Drive, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Local News
