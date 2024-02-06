Wrestling fans flock to Arena Building for Caged Chaos

More than 250 fans crowded into Cape Girardeau's Arena Building on Saturday night for an evening of cage-match frenzy.

Local wrestling company Cape Championship Wrestling presented Caged Chaos as the latest installment in its series. Cape Championship Wrestling has held several shows since its first event at Cape Comic Con in 2016, in Cape Girardeau, Delta and Chaffee, Missouri, using wrestlers from the region and beyond.

Event booker Jason Wells assisted organizer Ken Murphy in all aspects of the show, from arranging talent to getting the word out about the event.

"We wanted to do something a little different with this show, so we went with the cage idea," Wells said.

Every wrestling match was in a ring surrounded by a chain-link cage. Wrestlers threw each other into its walls, climbed it and jumped from its top, all to the crowd's cheers.

Tony Kozina and Brandon Espinosa wrestle during the Cape Championship Wrestling match Saturday at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

"All of our Cape matches are exciting, but this one is bigger than what we've done before," Wells said. "We like to give our fans high entertainment value wrestling."

In addition to local wrestlers Brandon Barbwire with Jeff O'Dell and Hollis Giroux in the championship cage match, free-agent Kyle O'Reilly headlined.

Wells said O'Reilly's career is really on an upward trajectory.

"Kyle was recently interviewed by Rolling Stone. The WWE wants him, Japan wants him," Wells said, referring to the World Wrestling Entertainment circuit. "We feel really fortunate we could attract him to this show. That's what we want to do with the CCW, is bring guys who are on the verge of being stars. We've had some good luck with that in the past. We feel so fortunate."

Excited fans lined out outside the door, despite the cold weather.

The Cape Championship Wrestling match Saturday at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

"I love indie wrestling," said one of the fans, James Noll.

He said he had attended a cage match before at the WWE's Royal Rumble 12.

"This cage match ought to be good," he said.

J.R. Davis and Ally Hebert have been to almost all Cape Championship Wrestling shows since they began last year. Hebert is a cast member of the podcast "Podzilla 1985's" all-wrestling show, "Pro Wrestling Unscripted," released each Wednesday.