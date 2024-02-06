All sections
NewsMay 3, 2021

Wreck leaves about 200 without electricity Saturday night

Approximately 200 people lost electric services Saturday night in Cape Girardeau as a result of a single-vehicle collision involving a utility pole. A four-door sedan struck the pole about 11 p.m. on Broadway near Penny Street, Cape Girardeau Police Department's Sgt. Joey Hann said in a text message Sunday afternoon...

Brooke Holford

Approximately 200 people lost electric services Saturday night in Cape Girardeau as a result of a single-vehicle collision involving a utility pole.

A four-door sedan struck the pole about 11 p.m. on Broadway near Penny Street, Cape Girardeau Police Department’s Sgt. Joey Hann said in a text message Sunday afternoon.

The vehicle was towed from the scene and no one was injured in the wreck, Hann said.

No further information is available at this time.

Local News

