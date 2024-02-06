Wreck leaves about 200 without electricity Saturday night

Approximately 200 people lost electric services Saturday night in Cape Girardeau as a result of a single-vehicle collision involving a utility pole.
A four-door sedan struck the pole about 11 p.m. on Broadway near Penny Street, Cape Girardeau Police Department’s Sgt. Joey Hann said in a text message Sunday afternoon.
The vehicle was towed from the scene and no one was injured in the wreck, Hann said.
No further information is available at this time.
