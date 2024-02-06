All sections
NewsApril 14, 2017

Wreck kills Scott City man Wednesday night

A Scott City man died Wednesday night after the car he was riding in on Interstate 55 missed the Nash Road exit and ended up in the passing lane, where it was struck by a semitrailer, Scott County Coroner Scott Amick said. Killed was Jacob Wayne Harris, 19. The crash happened at 10:42 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 55 at mile marker 91.8, Amick said...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss

A Scott City man died Wednesday night after the car he was riding in on Interstate 55 missed the Nash Road exit and ended up in the passing lane, where it was struck by a semitrailer, Scott County Coroner Scott Amick said.

Killed was Jacob Wayne Harris, 19. The crash happened at 10:42 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 55 at mile marker 91.8, Amick said.

The driver of the car was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to Amick.

Scott City police worked the accident, the coroner said.

On Thursday, police still had not revealed the name of the injured driver.

Amick said the accident occurred after the northbound car had passed up the Nash Road exit. The driver backed up the car in an effort to reach the exit, he said.

The truck moved into the passing lane, but the car “all of a sudden shot across” the highway, and the truck struck the passenger side of the vehicle, Amick said. “The car was just destroyed,” he added.

Amick said the truck driver tried unsuccessfully to avoid the collision.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Pertinent address:

Interstate 55, Scott City, Mo.

