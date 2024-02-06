Wreck kills one, injures four in Scott County

A Mounds, Illinois, man was killed Tuesday afternoon when the vehicle he was driving in the northbound lanes of Interstate 55 crossed the median and collided with two southbound vehicles. The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. south of the Benton exit in northern Scott County.

Kevin E. Potts, 58, was pronouced dead at the scene by Scott County Coroner Scott Amick. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 1991 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck Potts was driving crossed the median and ran through about 200 feet of cable barriers before colliding with a 2010 Cadillac CTS driven by Terrica Kershaw, 31, of Cape Girardeau, and a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Jacqueline Wallace, 62, of East Prairie, Missouri.