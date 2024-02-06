Wreck flips Lowe's truck in Cape

A Lowe’s semi truck collided with a car at the intersection of Highway 74 and Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau at 9:15 a.m. Monday. According to video footage from a nearby vehicle, the truck went through a red light. The videographer said both drivers were injured, but it didn’t appear to be seriously.
---
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/P6ipglEgZ0Y" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen>
Video by Robert Orr
