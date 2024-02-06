Wreaths Across America honors vets in Jackson

Jackson's Ward 2 Alderman Dave Hitt is lauding the efforts on Saturday, Dec. 17, to lay wreaths on veterans' graves at both Russell Heights and Jackson City cemeteries.

Hitt, a veteran and active in Altenthal-Joerns American Legion Post No. 158, told the aldermanic council Monday, Dec. 19, that more than 1,400 graves were decorated and the weekend wreath-laying went quickly because of a sizeable group of volunteers.

"I was very pleased, and I'm sure the Daughters of the American Revolution are, with all the support and help, which included Scouts, Rotary Club members and other individuals," Hitt told the Southeast Missourian Wednesday.

Hitt noted each wreath cost $15, which he estimates means the total cost to fund the wreath-laying in the two cemeteries in the city exceeded $21,000.

Wreaths Across America, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit, organizes wreath-laying ceremonies each year on Dec. 17 at Virginia's Arlington National Cemetery in addition to cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states.

Locally, the John Guild chapter of DAR, Civil Air Patrol Trail of Tears Composite Squadron and Southeast Missouri's Buchheit Logistics helped lead coordinated efforts to decorate graves.