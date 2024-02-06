Wreaths Across America Delivery

A forklift unloads 154 boxes containing a total of 1,377 wreaths Tuesday at Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson. Janet Bockting of the Daughters of the American Revolution, John Guild chapter, said individual wreaths, made from balsam trees, will be placed on the graves of veterans at Russell Heights and also at Jackson City Cemetery on Dec. 18 -- National Wreaths Across America Day. Bockting said she hopes Jackson will commemorate NWAA Day annually.