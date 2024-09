News December 13, 2023

Wrapping up law and order

Attendees at the Seniors and Lawmen Together (SALT) Christmas party wrap law enforcement officers in toilet paper as a fun Christmas game during the annual party Thursday, Dec. 7, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary No. 3775 at 321 N. Spring Ave. in Cape Girardeau. More photos are in a gallery at www.semissourian.com...