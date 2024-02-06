Worst of freezing rain may hit north of Perry County

This weekend, the region will see a winter storm event, with reports indicating significant freezing rain and ice.

Weather models from the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, indicate areas northwest of Perry County likely will see the most significant ice, but accumulation is possible in the entire region.

The National Weather Service stated Cape Girardeau has a 50 percent chance of precipitation beginning tonight, with freezing rain likely before 8 a.m. Friday.

High temperatures are predicted to be above freezing Friday and Saturday, but the Missouri Department of Transportation issued a statement Wednesday requesting motorists stay off the roads.

According to the statement, “Travel on Missouri’s roads should be avoided overnight Thursday into Friday through Sunday. Friday morning rush-hour commutes will be impacted by the freezing rain across most of Missouri.”