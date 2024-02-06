All sections
NewsJanuary 12, 2017

Worst of freezing rain may hit north of Perry County

This weekend, the region will see a winter storm event, with reports indicating significant freezing rain and ice. Weather models from the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, indicate areas northwest of Perry County likely will see the most significant ice, but accumulation is possible in the entire region...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

This weekend, the region will see a winter storm event, with reports indicating significant freezing rain and ice.

Weather models from the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, indicate areas northwest of Perry County likely will see the most significant ice, but accumulation is possible in the entire region.

The National Weather Service stated Cape Girardeau has a 50 percent chance of precipitation beginning tonight, with freezing rain likely before 8 a.m. Friday.

High temperatures are predicted to be above freezing Friday and Saturday, but the Missouri Department of Transportation issued a statement Wednesday requesting motorists stay off the roads.

According to the statement, “Travel on Missouri’s roads should be avoided overnight Thursday into Friday through Sunday. Friday morning rush-hour commutes will be impacted by the freezing rain across most of Missouri.”

“MoDOT crews will be out ahead of the storm using a mixture of chemicals and abrasives including salt brine and salt,” MoDOT state maintenance engineer Becky Allmeroth said in a statement. “Ice is the most difficult storm to fight. With large areas of the state expected to get a half inch or more, it can cause downed power lines and potential roadway closures. Motorists should avoid travel this weekend if at all possible.”

MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map shows road conditions and is available at www.traveler.modot.org/map.

MoDOT’s customer service center is available 24 hours a day at (888) ASK-MODOT, or (888) 275-6636.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

