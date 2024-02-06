World War II veteran Kenneth Haas celebrates 100th birthday

It’s Sunday in Kiwanis Park. Cape Girardeau-native Kenneth Haas sits on a lawn chair under Shelter No. 1 as generations of his family, from grandchildren to great-grandchildren, come and take photos with him, shake hands and give him good wishes.

They’ve come to a recent milestone in Haas’s life — his 100th birthday.

“It’s not easy to get to 100,” Haas said, “but I feel OK.”

Haas was born Aug. 16, 1921. He said he’s lived in Cape Girardeau his entire life, except for the three and a half years he spent in the Navy during World War II.

Haas attributes his long life to staying active. Never stop doing what you love, he said.

“I did a lot of hunting and fishing,” Haas said. “Keep active. That’s the secret.”

Haas stopped driving just last month. He hunted turkeys and went on fishing expeditions up until last year, when he decided it was too hard for him to get in and out of a canoe.

“He’s extremely connected to nature,” Haas’ son, Tommy Haas, said. “I think that’s one of the reasons why he’s lived so long. He can tell you the name of any bird or tree.”

Kenneth Haas smiles for a photo during his 100th birthday party at Kiwanis Park on Sunday in Cape Girardeau. MONICA OBRADOVIC

Haas and his wife, Juanita, had three children together: Sue Riehl, Tommy Haas and Sara Doherty.