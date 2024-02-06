World War II buff to speak on new book at Scott City event Tuesday

Terry Irwin of Gordonville will be discussing his new book, "Sgt. Dinwiddie's War", at a meeting of the Scott City Historical Society on Tuesday.
The event, hosted by society member Gail Crader, will be held in two sessions from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. and then again at 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at the Scott City Historical Museum located at 1514 Main St.
The book tells the true story of Irwin's father-in-law, Don Dinwiddie, who was a radio operator for B-17 bombers during World War II. In his book, Irwin details how Dinwiddie's plane was damaged during a bombing run over Frankfurt, Germany, and crash-landed in a field outside Solre Saint Gery, Belgium. The book also describes how Dinwiddie and other surviving crew members were taken in by the Belgian resistance and hidden from German soldiers, and later, while trying to flee into France, Dinwiddie was captured and taken to a German POW camp where he remained until the end of the war.
As an English teacher, Irwin said he had always wanted to write a book. In fact, he said he'd been doing research for years on a different topic when his wife urged him to write her father's story so it could be passed on to their grandchildren.
Irwin, a World War II buff and a pilot himself, had a passion for learning about the airfields in Southeast Missouri that were built and used to train pilots for the war. Two of these airfields are still currently in use; Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and Sikeston Memorial Municipal Airport.
So, of course, Irwin was keen to meet someone like Dinwiddie.
"I met him before he was my father-in-law," Irwin said. "I was teaching a class at SEMO (Southeast Missouri State University) and Donna, Dinwiddie's daughter who would later become my wife, was a student. She brought some material in about her dad going over to Belgium for the dedication of a monument that the townspeople put up where the bomber had crash-landed. I contacted him later because I wanted to get a little bit of information about his war experience."
However, Irwin said he found, like many war veterans, Dinwiddie was reluctant to talk about it. But, after Irwin married his daughter, Dinwiddie did tell him more and later connected him with Bernard Rawlings, the bomber's co-pilot. Irwin made notes about these conversations found other materials and people, including Dinwiddie's family, to talk about that last mission of B-17 bomber G-I Sheets and her crew.
In his book, Irwin wrote, "Dinwiddie was a Missourian, born and raised in the small community of Higbee." He went on to say that "Dinwiddie gave up a job in a Remington Arms Co. factory in Kansas City to enlist in the Air force."
"Like many young men his age," Irwin wrote, "he felt the need to serve his country in a more direct way."
In his research Irwin traveled to Belgium to see the monument and, while there, met French historian, Greg Celerse who provided documents and photos about what happened to Dinwiddie and other American POWs in Germany.
Possessing a large amount of information about Dinwiddie and prompted by his wife, Irwin sat down to write the book.
"I thought, OK, I'm just gonna start gathering all this stuff together that I have and see what I come up with, and about two weeks later I had written probably about 150 pages," Irwin said. "Donna was shocked because she expected maybe a two-page summary about what her dad did in the war. So, I like to tell people, and I'm only halfway joking, that I probably researched this material for 25 years, and I wrote it in about 10 days."
Afterward, Irwin shared what he'd written with a few friends. One of them was Steve Roth, a retired Air Force doctor. Roth had written three books on World War I and encouraged Irwin to get his book published. Irwin gave a talk at the Scott City Historical Museum about the flight training at Missouri airfields during World War II and he met Doug Sikes, a publisher from Acclaim Press out of Morley, Missouri. Irwin said Sikes told him he needed to write it all down. Irwin said he already had, and Sikes asked for a copy. Sikes called Irwin back two days later.
"I said, well, how much rework do I need to do, and he said, 'No rework. I just want more,'" Irwin said.
The book can be purchased through Acclaim Press and Amazon.com. Irwin will also have copies for sale at the Scott City Historical Museum and will be available for signatures after his presentations on Tuesday. Admission is free to the public, and refreshments will be served by the historical society.
