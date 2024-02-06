World War II buff to speak on new book at Scott City event Tuesday

Terry Irwin of Gordonville will be discussing his new book, "Sgt. Dinwiddie's War", at a meeting of the Scott City Historical Society on Tuesday.

The event, hosted by society member Gail Crader, will be held in two sessions from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. and then again at 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at the Scott City Historical Museum located at 1514 Main St.

The book tells the true story of Irwin's father-in-law, Don Dinwiddie, who was a radio operator for B-17 bombers during World War II. In his book, Irwin details how Dinwiddie's plane was damaged during a bombing run over Frankfurt, Germany, and crash-landed in a field outside Solre Saint Gery, Belgium. The book also describes how Dinwiddie and other surviving crew members were taken in by the Belgian resistance and hidden from German soldiers, and later, while trying to flee into France, Dinwiddie was captured and taken to a German POW camp where he remained until the end of the war.

As an English teacher, Irwin said he had always wanted to write a book. In fact, he said he'd been doing research for years on a different topic when his wife urged him to write her father's story so it could be passed on to their grandchildren.

Irwin, a World War II buff and a pilot himself, had a passion for learning about the airfields in Southeast Missouri that were built and used to train pilots for the war. Two of these airfields are still currently in use; Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and Sikeston Memorial Municipal Airport.

Terry Irwin with his 1946 Aeronca Champ airplane. Submitted by Doug Sikes

So, of course, Irwin was keen to meet someone like Dinwiddie.

"I met him before he was my father-in-law," Irwin said. "I was teaching a class at SEMO (Southeast Missouri State University) and Donna, Dinwiddie's daughter who would later become my wife, was a student. She brought some material in about her dad going over to Belgium for the dedication of a monument that the townspeople put up where the bomber had crash-landed. I contacted him later because I wanted to get a little bit of information about his war experience."