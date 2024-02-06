World War I to be topic of Historic Tuesday Talk

Southeast Missouri State Universityï¿½s Historic Tuesday Talk on Oct. 30 will feature World War I, according to a university news release.

Gary Tyler, outreach specialist at the universityï¿½s Crisp Museum, will give the presentation, which is free and open to the public.

Tyler will present an overview of the Great War and explain new technologies used, and why the U.S. celebrates Veterans Day on Nov. 11, according to the release.