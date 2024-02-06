World War I to be topic of Historic Tuesday Talk

Southeast Missouri State Universityï¿½s Historic Tuesday Talk on Oct. 30 will feature World War I, according to a university news release.
Gary Tyler, outreach specialist at the universityï¿½s Crisp Museum, will give the presentation, which is free and open to the public.
Tyler will present an overview of the Great War and explain new technologies used, and why the U.S. celebrates Veterans Day on Nov. 11, according to the release.
Following the presentation, Tyler will lead a tour of the Southeast Explorerï¿½s World War I exhibit, 12 different stations about World War I with items on display from France, Germany, England and the U.S.
The Historic Tuesday Talk series takes place at 7 p.m. on select Tuesdays at the Crisp Museum through Dec. 18.
The World War I talk will begin at 7 p.m. Oct. 30 in Crisp Museum at the universityï¿½s River Campus at 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. More information is at www.semo.edu/museum/education.html.
