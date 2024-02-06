The Kellerman Foundation is celebrating Women's History Month by showcasing the work of women from the area.

Lavetta Rhinehart's bronze sculpture of Marie Oliver, designer of the Missouri state flag, will be unveiled at the "Works of Women" event to be held from 5 to 8 p.m. March 22 at the Oliver "Flag House" at 740 North St. in Cape Girardeau. This year will be the 109th anniversary of Oliver's flag design being made the official flag of the State of Missouri.

The event will feature several displays of clothing and Victorian jewelry from around 1908, the year Oliver created the flag. Other works of Rhinehart's — whose husband, M. Charles Rhinehart, is also an artist — will also be on display, including the sculpture of Oliver that has not been seen by the public before.

Mary Ann Kellerman, founder of the Kellerman Foundation, said it was important to her to hold the event at the historical Flag House to create an immersive experience for guests.

"The reason we are holding the event there rather than the (Kellerman) foundation is those are the very walls that Marie was in when she was writing all the other states about what they did and how they designed their state flag," Kellerman said. "She wrote every single state and asked for details. She was an important Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) person and she was the state regent of DAR twice. She created that flag in the very house where we will be."