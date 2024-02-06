Workers vote on forming Missouri's only active library union

Workers at a public library system based in Columbia are voting this week on whether to become the only active public librarians union in the state.

If employees at the Daniel Boone Regional Library, which has branches in Columbia, Fulton, Ashland and Holts Summit, ratify the union, they would join a growing movement toward unionization across the country, sparked in part by the coronavirus pandemic.

The issues supporters cite are typical of most union efforts -- the need for better pay and benefits, career opportunities, and safety concerns as well as a lack of communication with administrators.

Union supporters say the pandemic produced a variety of issues and underscored some that already existed: high staff turnover, differing treatment of employees, abuse of staff by patrons over masking, and a lack of clear direction for pandemic-related work.

Tori Patrick, a full-time circulation assistant at the library, said there was strong support for the union but acknowledged some employees do not think a union is necessary, particularly in the smaller branches outside Columbia.

"That was a hard connection to make. We didn't know who worked there and how to talk to them," Patrick said. "We have made some strong inroads but we're still facing a difficult path to connection with some workers."

Executive director Margaret Conroy said the library system has competitive benefits and pay, and offered a "robust" response to safety and health issues caused by the pandemic.

She said she was unaware of communication problems because union supporters chose not to bring their concerns to administrators before organizing.