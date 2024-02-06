Workers say Missouri government is 'caring,' 'underpaid'

Greitens in an email to staff last week included a word cloud based on responses to the survey launched in July.

Greitens said most workers who answered said they care about state government and find work meaningful. But most also said the state is not focused on what residents need and how to help them. According to Greitens, many workers also reported agencies lack clear direction.

The first-time officeholder said he met with his Cabinet last week to review answers. He said they're committed to change.