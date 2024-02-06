Workers replace a business' stolen downspout

Ronnie Howell fastens an aluminum downspout next to the Corner Grocery Store at 439 Broadway, assisted by his son, Brandon, on Tuesday. Store owner Robert Gentry said he noticed the original copper downspout was stolen the week before Thanksgiving. “We’ve been here 10 years, and I just knew something was missing,” Gentry said, as he opened the store that day. Thieves did not steal the copper basin above it. “That might have been too hard,” he said...