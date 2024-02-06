A city pumping well (Well 17) that supplies water to Cape Girardeau experienced a “breakdown” on the morning of Wednesday, May 22, according to a City of Cape Girardeau email.
Both the city and Alliance Water Resources are working to “repair and replace the pump motor” for the well. The city news release stated that Alliance has sent out another crew to ensure water supply intake from its secondary location.
According to the release, people might experience discoloration in the water, but it is safe to use. The city is expected to resolve the issue by the end of the day.
