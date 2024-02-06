Workers remove portion of St. Louis' Confederate monument

ST. LOUIS -- A portion of a 38-foot-tall granite monument to the Confederacy in St. Louis has been removed, but a spokesman for the mayor's office said the bulk of the memorial may remain in place for weeks.

Cranes arrived Thursday at the 103-year-old monument in Forest Park. Koran Addo, a spokesman for Mayor Lyda Krewson, said workers mostly are doing preliminary engineering work toward removal of the monument, but they did remove the very top of it.

It isn't clear when the rest will come down.

St. Louis is among several cities removing or considering taking down monuments and statues to the Confederacy. Some see them as vestiges of racism, while others contend they simply mark a part of the nation's history.

While some pay tribute to Confederate General Robert E. Lee or others from the Confederacy, the St. Louis monument, erected in 1914, depicts a Confederate soldier leaving his family for the Civil War. An angel hovers above them.