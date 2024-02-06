Work scheduled on and near Cairo bridge

Repair work on the approach to the Ohio River bridge on U.S. 51 between Cairo, Illinois, and Wickliffe, Kentucky, is slated to start this week and will last for several months, according to the Kentucky Transporation Cabinet.

The initial work zone on the Kentucky side of the bridge approach will include levee maintenance and roadway improvements from mile point 4.873 at the end of the Willow Slough "Mile Long" Bridge, extending westward to mile point 6.658 near the Minor Slough Bridge. This 1.77 mile section includes several phases of work that will ramp up over the next month.