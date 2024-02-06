Work scheduled for Adams, South High streets

Temporary road construction began Wednesday at the intersection of Adams and South High streets in Jackson and will continue through Friday, according to a City of Jackson news release. Nip Kelley Equipment Co. is doing the work as part of a warranty fulfillment on a project previously performed in the uptown area, the news release said.
Motorists are asked to use extreme caution in work zone, and signs will notify travelers of detours and temporary delays. For more information, contact the Jackson Public Works Department at 243-2300, visit online at jacksonmo.org, or connect with the department on Facebook.
