Work on Veterans Memorial Plaza continues as Veterans Day approaches

It may not be the ceremony he wanted for Veterans Day this year, said David Cantrell with VFW Post 3838 in Cape Girardeau, but he won't let that stop him.

The Avenue of Flags still will be up in Cape County Park North on the drive to the future Veterans Memorial Plaza, he said, and though the Plaza isn't finished, much of the work is done.

Freedom Rock, a large boulder with a mural painted on, is complete, Cantrell said, and a permanent flag for each service represented is in place.

The Heroes Wall, which will have 640 names carved into it and a dedication for the Avenue of Flags, is under construction.

The concrete wall in place will have a granite facing, carved with the names of fallen veterans who lived in Cape Girardeau County and fought in foreign wars, Cantrell said.

Newly erected flags for each branch of the military blow in the wind Tuesday at Veterans Plaza in Cape County Park. BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews

"That's really the last piece of our plaza," Cantrell said.

The VFW also is selling memorial pavers for the foot-wide strip of plaza in front of the wall, he said.

"We have space for 120 of them," he said, and they'll be sold for $1,000 each. The pavers will be engraved to order and coated, then placed before the wall, Cantrell said.

Smaller pavers already have been laid, Cantrell said, but these pavers are bigger -- and special.

There's still some extra finishing work as well, Cantrell said -- some sodding and cutting some holes for flagpoles for the Avenue of Flags memorial.

A concrete block rests against a wall Tuesday at Veterans Plaza in Cape County Park North in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

The parking lot also needs to be finished, he said.

But the county parks department works hard to finish projects across the county, Cantrell said.