Work on upgrading bandshells in Cape, Jackson nearing completion

Cape Girardeau County’s two largest cities are zeroing in on finishing up work to upgrade the experience of attending municipal band concerts at the Dan Cotner Amphitheatre in Cape Girardeau and the Nick Leist Memorial Band Shell in Jackson.

Cape Girardeau

The amphitheater in Capaha Park was named in 2015 for Cotner, a retired dentist who played trombone for Cape Girardeau’s municipal band for 77 years.

“We’re making the site more handicap-accessible, with a brand-new stage and performing area,” said Parks and Recreation director Julia Jones, who added in addition to landscaping work, the amphitheater shell has already been painted and the roof replaced.

One of the most notable upgrades will be attractive to senior patrons.

“Many Chateau (Girardeau) residents told us they have enjoyed coming, but a number of them have mobility issues with the terrain, so we’ll have several terraced areas that will be flattened and concreted,” said Jones, who has directed her department for nearly 10 years.

“Folks in wheelchairs, for example, will be able to navigate their way more securely from the parking lot at Cherry Hill,” she said, noting lawn seating will still be available and attendees should continue to bring lawn chairs or blankets.

“It’ll still be grass; we didn’t want to take away from the casual ambiance,” Jones said.

The improvements to the Cotner Amphitheatre have an estimated price tag of $250,000 and is funded by voter passage of the renewed Parks, Recreation and Stormwater Phase 2 (PRS2) tax, approved by Cape Girardeau voters in April 2018.

“We are planning to be done, hopefully, with the amphitheater (upgrades) in mid-May, if the weather cooperates,” Jones said.

The first Cape Girardeau Municipal Band concert this year is set for 7:30 p.m. June 2.

The Cotner bandshell is just one of the projects to be funded in the city’s Capaha Park Master Plan, which also includes the Rose Garden, Cherry Hill and the park’s lagoon.