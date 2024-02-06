All sections
NewsDecember 17, 2021

Work on EV readiness plan for Southeast Missouri continues; MoDOT projects deal with inflation

A plan to interview 45 "stakeholders" should be completed next month as the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) works on the initial outreach phase of its electric vehicle (EV) readiness plan. SEMPO executive director Alex McElroy said Wednesday a six-member local steering committee met via Zoom for the first time Nov. 18 with Kansas-based consultant Olsson to get organized...

Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs, fourth from bottom left, attends the December meeting of the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) meeting Wednesday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. SEMPO executive director Alex McElroy, right, is at the computer, ensuring the attendance of virtual participants to the meeting.
Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs, fourth from bottom left, attends the December meeting of the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) meeting Wednesday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. SEMPO executive director Alex McElroy, right, is at the computer, ensuring the attendance of virtual participants to the meeting.Jeff Long

A plan to interview 45 "stakeholders" should be completed next month as the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) works on the initial outreach phase of its electric vehicle (EV) readiness plan.

SEMPO executive director Alex McElroy said Wednesday a six-member local steering committee met via Zoom for the first time Nov. 18 with Kansas-based consultant Olsson to get organized.

"We're reaching out to power providers like Ameren, to EV dealers, EV service and charging station providers, to Southeast Missouri State University, to those in the hospitality industry, to EV enthusiasts, to members of the general public, among others," McElroy said.

"The next phase of the plan is assessment and we hope to have a completed report ready by September."

The six steering committee members are Kirk Sandfort, Alicia Bradt and Andy Tinney, all of SEMO; Kelley Watson of the Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority; Drew Christian of the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning and Economic Development Commission; and Ryan Shrimplin of the City of Cape Girardeau.

Wysiwyg image

On Nov. 1, the City of Cape Girardeau authorized a $94,435 contract with Olsson but 80% of funding for the EV plan will be paid by the federal government utilizing pass-through funds through the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission.

The remaining 20% will come from the voting members of SEMPO -- notably the cities of Cape Girardeau and Jackson, Cape Girardeau County, the Cape Special Road District, the Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority and the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission.

Sticker shock anxiety

Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) Southeast District engineer Mark Croarkin told SEMPO members inflation is pushing some state projects 25% to 30% higher than budgeted.

Croarkin's assistant district engineer, Andy Meyer, said price pressures definitely are being felt.

Wysiwyg image

"I feel sympathy for contractors. Take the steel in bridge construction, for example. The builders are being told quoted prices for materials are only good for one day. That's very alarming when you're trying to plan anything," Meyer said.

Both men said the state is waiting to hear when Missouri might see funding rolled out of Congress' recently passed bipartisan infrastructure legislation.

Croarkin encouraged residents who might still wish to comment on MoDOT's unfunded needs proposal to visit www.modot.org.

