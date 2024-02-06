Work Missouri Senate slows as end of session nears

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Work in the Missouri Senate ground to a halt for the second consecutive day Tuesday as lawmakers face a deadline to send bills to Gov. Eric Greitens' desk in less than two weeks.

Senators adjourned within minutes Tuesday after doing essentially nothing Monday. The session ends May 12, putting a time crunch on the Republican-led Legislature to push bills through to the Republican governor.

Assistant Majority Floor Leader Bob Onder said the Senate adjourned to give lawmakers time to work on the budget, which is due Friday.

The standstill on other bills follows threats from Sen. Rob Schaaf to block legislation until there's debate on strengthening state ethics laws. He said Monday he reached an agreement with colleagues to allow work to move forward on the budget.

Schaaf, a St. Joseph Republican, is renewing calls for more transparency in donations after a not-for-profit pushing Greitens' agenda launched attack ads against him.

Currently, donors to the not-for-profit A New Missouri can remain secret. Schaaf wants to change that.