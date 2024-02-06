All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 3, 2017

Work Missouri Senate slows as end of session nears

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Work in the Missouri Senate ground to a halt for the second consecutive day Tuesday as lawmakers face a deadline to send bills to Gov. Eric Greitens' desk in less than two weeks. Senators adjourned within minutes Tuesday after doing essentially nothing Monday. The session ends May 12, putting a time crunch on the Republican-led Legislature to push bills through to the Republican governor...

By SUMMER BALLENTINE ~ Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Work in the Missouri Senate ground to a halt for the second consecutive day Tuesday as lawmakers face a deadline to send bills to Gov. Eric Greitens' desk in less than two weeks.

Senators adjourned within minutes Tuesday after doing essentially nothing Monday. The session ends May 12, putting a time crunch on the Republican-led Legislature to push bills through to the Republican governor.

Assistant Majority Floor Leader Bob Onder said the Senate adjourned to give lawmakers time to work on the budget, which is due Friday.

The standstill on other bills follows threats from Sen. Rob Schaaf to block legislation until there's debate on strengthening state ethics laws. He said Monday he reached an agreement with colleagues to allow work to move forward on the budget.

Schaaf, a St. Joseph Republican, is renewing calls for more transparency in donations after a not-for-profit pushing Greitens' agenda launched attack ads against him.

Currently, donors to the not-for-profit A New Missouri can remain secret. Schaaf wants to change that.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

He appeared Monday to have the support of several other senators.

"The first thing that needs to happen is we need to take up the ethics bill and push for a dark-money ban," Schaaf told colleagues Monday on the Senate floor. "The people of Missouri want ethics reform, and they don't like these games that are being played."

Further complicating things is the absence of Senate Majority Leader Mike Kehoe, who went to his farm near Rolla over the weekend and was not able to return to Jefferson City because of flooding. Kehoe is sponsoring an ethics bill that would limit lobbyist gifts.

This isn't the first time in recent years work in the Senate has slowed to a crawl.

Democrats led a 37-hour filibuster last year -- the longest continuous debate in recent Missouri history -- in opposition to a proposal to create religious protections for those objecting to gay marriage. After Republicans used a rare procedural move to force a vote, Senate Democrats in response stalled action in the chamber for days.

The Missouri Legislature also came to a standstill the day before the end of the 2015 session after the former Republican House speaker announced his resignation amid a scandal and Senate Democrats blocked all debate because of lingering animosity over a bill limiting union powers.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbe...
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy