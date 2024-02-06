Work begins to illuminate Cape floodwall mural

After 12 years, lights are going up to illuminate the Mississippi River floodwall murals in downtown Cape Girardeau, thanks to long efforts by Old Town Cape and others.

Danny Essner, Old Town Cape board president, said 24 light fixtures will be installed over the next few weeks — one for each mural panel.

The wall is also being cleaned from one end to the other, he said.

“It will look a lot different during the day because of the cleaning, and will really look a lot different at night, with the lights,” Essner said.

When the murals were originally unveiled in 2005, Essner said, the murals were illuminated by lights on the ground, and that didn’t work out. Between vandalism and being hit by mowing equipment, the lights were not practical, Essner said.

About 12 years ago, the decision was made to illuminate the murals.

At the time, he said, cost estimates were considerably higher than today’s, with solar lights costing upward of $40,000 just for installation.

The project went to the back burner for about 10 years, and two years ago, Old Town Cape started looking at it again.

Cost wasn’t the only consideration, Essner said. Since the floodwall is in its jurisdiction, the Army Corps of Engineers had to be consulted, as did Burlington Northern Railroad, since the train tracks run close to the wall.

Fortunately, the Corps of Engineers came under new leadership last year, Essner said, and that made the process much easier.

“They issued us a permit good for five years to get those lights installed,” Essner said. “That was step one.”

Shawn Gunn uses a mixture of bleach and water to wash the Mississippi River Tales Mural on Tuesday in downtown Cape Girardeau. Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

Funding was secured with the help of the City of Cape Girardeau and the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, Essner said.

And the murals needed to be cleaned, Essner said, so Shawn Gunn, owner of Premier House Wash in Cape Girardeau, researched the best way to clean the murals without damaging them.

The last obstacle was the railroad company. Federal law requires that when workers will be close to railroad tracks, as anyone working on the murals would be, a “flag man” must monitor the tracks for oncoming trains and alert the workers.

The catch is, the “flag man” has to be a railroad employee, at a rate of $1,000 per day.

For a 10-day project, that’s a $10,000 price tag that wasn’t part of the budget.

So, Essner said, some fundraising was in order.

First, Essner said, they asked the railroad company to donate the labor. That wasn’t an option, so the next step was a grant application from the Burlington Northern Foundation in May.