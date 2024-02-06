Work begins on $52 million improvements to Bagnell Dam

LAKE OZARK, Mo. -- Work is underway on a major project to improve Bagnell Dam at Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks.
Ameren Missouri said construction began this week on the $52 million project. Plans call for new anchors and concrete to be installed on the downstream side of the dam that provides power to 42,000 homes.
Ameren officials said the last major structural update to the dam was completed more than three decades ago. The new project is expected to take about 18 months.
Ameren said the new anchors will help hold the dam to underlying bedrock, and more than 66 million pounds of new concrete will be added.
No long-term road closures are anticipated and Ameren said the work will not affect energy generation capacity.
