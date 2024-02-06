As the latest round of winter weather covers most of Southeast Missouri, a ï¿½No School Todayï¿½ YouTube video starring Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass has blanketed the internet with views well into the thousands.

Glass had fun with the project, and thanks the Career and Technology Centerï¿½s Randy McWilson and his class for their efforts.

ï¿½Heï¿½s just amazing. All the credit goes to him, not me,ï¿½ Glass said.

According to McWilson, he was approached by Glass in December about the possibility of inclement weather in January and February. Glass wanted a creative way to make a snow-day announcement that showed the fun and spirit of Cape Girardeau public schools.

As for the lyrics, it was McWilsonï¿½s wife, Amanda, who came up with the idea to parody Vanilla Iceï¿½s ï¿½Ice, Ice, Baby.ï¿½ McWilson said he and Glass wanted to choose a song parents and students could relate to.

All the footage was captured at the Career and Technology Center on green screen, and the editing process took nearly six hours to complete. Glass loved the finished product, and it also was well-received by the Cape Girardeau School Board office. It then was made public Thursday.