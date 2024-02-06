All sections
January 13, 2018

Word to your superintendent: Glass rocks Vanilla Ice parody to announce cancellation

As the latest round of winter weather covers most of Southeast Missouri, a ï¿½No School Todayï¿½ YouTube video starring Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass has blanketed the internet with views well into the thousands. Glass had fun with the project, and thanks the Career and Technology Centerï¿½s Randy McWilson and his class for their efforts...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
A screen-capture from the "Snow Ice Baby" video announcing a snow day for the Cape Girardeau School District.
A screen-capture from the "Snow Ice Baby" video announcing a snow day for the Cape Girardeau School District.Courtesy

As the latest round of winter weather covers most of Southeast Missouri, a ï¿½No School Todayï¿½ YouTube video starring Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass has blanketed the internet with views well into the thousands.

Glass had fun with the project, and thanks the Career and Technology Centerï¿½s Randy McWilson and his class for their efforts.

ï¿½Heï¿½s just amazing. All the credit goes to him, not me,ï¿½ Glass said.

According to McWilson, he was approached by Glass in December about the possibility of inclement weather in January and February. Glass wanted a creative way to make a snow-day announcement that showed the fun and spirit of Cape Girardeau public schools.

As for the lyrics, it was McWilsonï¿½s wife, Amanda, who came up with the idea to parody Vanilla Iceï¿½s ï¿½Ice, Ice, Baby.ï¿½ McWilson said he and Glass wanted to choose a song parents and students could relate to.

All the footage was captured at the Career and Technology Center on green screen, and the editing process took nearly six hours to complete. Glass loved the finished product, and it also was well-received by the Cape Girardeau School Board office. It then was made public Thursday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

McWilson said this wasnï¿½t the first time he and Glass collaborated. The last video project involved Glass dressed as a pirate as he became Johnny Depp for a day to promote ideas used for internal faculty training.

ï¿½[Glass] is willing to follow creative direction and lower his dignity if it will achieve a goal,ï¿½ McWilson said. ï¿½How many superintendents around the nation would be willing to dance in front of a green screen and rap in order to reach the students, staff and families in the district?ï¿½

McWilson said the video hit Twitter like a snowstorm and is exploding on YouTube. Itï¿½s currently averaging five new views every second.

ï¿½The video just turned out tremendously well,ï¿½ Glass said. ï¿½Iï¿½m getting calls from everywhere it seems. I even got an email from Arizona asking if they could show it on their TV station.ï¿½

The ï¿½Snow Ice Babyï¿½ video can be found on the Cape Girardeau School District YouTube account ( www.youtube.com/watch?v=6VnzNcL_a6c&feature=youtu.be ) and its Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Pertinent address:

301 N. Clark Ave., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Local News
