Woodstock fundraising event to help Care to Learn

Dust off your bell bottoms and throw on your love beads for a night to help fundraise for the community as Cape Girardeau Care to Learn Chapter will be holding a Woodstock Night on Friday, March 31.

The event will be held at Drury Plaza Conference Center, with cocktails starting at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. and the program shortly after. There will be live music from The Remedies of Nashville, Tennessee.

Tickets are $100, with the option to choose a VIP ticket for $250 that will include tableside bar services. Guests will also be able to browse, bid and buy items on the event website after purchasing tickets.