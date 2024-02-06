All sections
NewsMarch 22, 2023

Woodstock fundraising event to help Care to Learn

Dust off your bell bottoms and throw on your love beads for a night to help fundraise for the community as Cape Girardeau Care to Learn Chapter will be holding a Woodstock Night on Friday, March 31. The event will be held at Drury Plaza Conference Center, with cocktails starting at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. and the program shortly after. There will be live music from The Remedies of Nashville, Tennessee...

Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford

Dust off your bell bottoms and throw on your love beads for a night to help fundraise for the community as Cape Girardeau Care to Learn Chapter will be holding a Woodstock Night on Friday, March 31.

The event will be held at Drury Plaza Conference Center, with cocktails starting at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. and the program shortly after. There will be live music from The Remedies of Nashville, Tennessee.

Tickets are $100, with the option to choose a VIP ticket for $250 that will include tableside bar services. Guests will also be able to browse, bid and buy items on the event website after purchasing tickets.

Care to Learn's mission is to provide immediate funding to meet emergent needs in the areas of health, hunger and hygiene so every student can be successful in school, according to the group's website.

The Cape Girardeau chapter was established in 2014 and serves students in partnership with Cape Girardeau Public Schools. Along with the mission, the chapter has a backpack food program that provides more than 300 backpacks to students a week, on average, as well as during the summer with a summer backpack program, according to the Care to Learn website.

Last year, the Cape Girardeau chapter held Havana Night and raised $93,500, a record-breaking amount.

To buy tickets, go to www.e.givesmart.com/events/uH2/.

