Woodland senior spotlight

Ellsie Sophia-Faith Wilkinson was born March 17, 2006, to Andy and Nickie Wilkinson. She has one sibling, Audrey Wilkinson.

Wilkinson's favorite teachers, she said, are Mrs. Layton because she has gone out of her way to help her further her experience in occupational therapy and is "just so freaking cool;" and Ms. Braswell because she always puts others before herself and is "the realest person I know."

Her favorite high school memories are during advisory (Weenie Wednesdays, advisory ball, injury ball, watching different variations of boxing, and Merlin's lessons and drawings.) And her favorite staff quote is, "You're my babies," by Mrs. Hinkle.

Three words she would use to describe herself are compassionate, selfless and a hoarder.

When Wilkinson was a child, she wanted to own a bakery. Now she wants to be a pediatric occupational therapy assistant. She plans to attend Three Rivers Community College and go into the occupational therapy assistant program.

She is involved in Beta Club, FBLA, FCCLA, FCA and Pep Club and is a member of the girls basketball team. Her advice to underclassman is, "Don't stress over minor things because it most likely is not that deep, so just have fun and worry less."

The person who has had the greatest influence on Wilkinson's life is her mom.

"She has always been there for me without judgment, making her unconditional love known. She has taught me how to be civil, stand up for myself and, overall, how to be me."

Her biggest accomplishment so far is getting to cadet teach for the occupational therapist at school, which expanded her passion for the profession.