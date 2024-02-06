Woodland senior spotlight

Ellsie Sophia-Faith Wilkinson was born March 17, 2006, to Andy and Nickie Wilkinson. She has one sibling, Audrey Wilkinson.
Wilkinson's favorite teachers, she said, are Mrs. Layton because she has gone out of her way to help her further her experience in occupational therapy and is "just so freaking cool;" and Ms. Braswell because she always puts others before herself and is "the realest person I know."
Her favorite high school memories are during advisory (Weenie Wednesdays, advisory ball, injury ball, watching different variations of boxing, and Merlin's lessons and drawings.) And her favorite staff quote is, "You're my babies," by Mrs. Hinkle.
Three words she would use to describe herself are compassionate, selfless and a hoarder.
When Wilkinson was a child, she wanted to own a bakery. Now she wants to be a pediatric occupational therapy assistant. She plans to attend Three Rivers Community College and go into the occupational therapy assistant program.
She is involved in Beta Club, FBLA, FCCLA, FCA and Pep Club and is a member of the girls basketball team. Her advice to underclassman is, "Don't stress over minor things because it most likely is not that deep, so just have fun and worry less."
The person who has had the greatest influence on Wilkinson's life is her mom.
"She has always been there for me without judgment, making her unconditional love known. She has taught me how to be civil, stand up for myself and, overall, how to be me."
Her biggest accomplishment so far is getting to cadet teach for the occupational therapist at school, which expanded her passion for the profession.
SHOUT-OUTS: "Mom, Dad, Audrey, Trevor, Mawmaw and Pawpaw, Grandma Tracey, Grandpa Delain, Ashley and Roger Vance, London, The Kooks, Steg, Mr. Ridings, Mr. Boyer, Mrs. Layton, Beej and Mrs. Hinkle."
Presley Clementine Ridings was born Dec. 21, 2005. She is the daughter of Joe and Shannon Ridings and has one sibling, Schell Ridings.
Her favorite teachers are Mr. Shrum, Mr. Boyer and Mr. Ridings. Her favorite memories are winning the senior homecoming dance with all 10's and having a senior sleepover at Mr. Kinder's house. Her most embarrassing high school memory is during her freshman year when she had to walk with Jaden Deck for a pep rally and almost no one cheered for them.
Three words that describe her are exuberant, charismatic and considerate.
If she could travel anywhere in the world, it would be Alaska to see the northern lights or Hawaii or Jamaica because of how earthy they are.
When Ridings was a child, she wanted to be a firefighter because she didn't know how to spell veterinarian. Now she plans to attend Mineral Area College to run cross country, and she is interested in orthodontics.
She is involved in FFA, FBLA, FCCLA, FCA, Beta Club, Pep Club, Lighthouse Leadership, cross country, and track and field.
Her advice to underclassmen is, "Don't take anything for granted and try to appreciate the little things. Pray to acknowledge the present because it's easy to get caught up in the future."
The person who has had the greatest influence on her life is Neby or her mom because they help her through everything and take some ease off of the stuff she stresses about.
Her biggest accomplishment so far is making it to the state cross country meet every single year of high school and placing individually at her last state meet!
SHOUT-OUTS: "The Kooks and Pogues, Momma and Dad, Neby, my grandparents, Lauren Gaines, Jill, Lotte, my dogs Nash and Ellie, and all my high school teachers."
